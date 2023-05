Tuesday’s Sports

Robert Allen, Ken Woolsey, and John Toppings

NBA

Monday

East G1 6ers (1-0)

76ers (54-28) 119 – Celtics (57-25) 115

West Denver G2 (2-0)

Nuggets (53-29) 97 – Suns (45-37) 87

Tuesday

East G2 Heat (1-0)

Heat (44-38) at New York Knicks (47-35) 6:30 pm TNT

West G1

Lakers (43-39) at San Francisco Warriors (44-38) 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

West 2nd Round G1

Kraken (46-28-8) at Dallas Stars (47-21-14) at 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Monday

Astros (16-13) 7 – Giants (11-17) 3

Tuesday

Diamondbacks (16-13) at Arlington Rangers (17-11) at 7:05 pm

Giants (11-17) at Astros (16-13) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

Monday

No. 12 Arkansas 2 – No. 3 Tennessee 0

BASEBALL

Monday

TCU 15 – Texas 7

Tuesday

Oklahoma State at Oral Roberts at 6:00 pm

Tarleton at Texas A&M at 6:00 pm

UT Rio Grande Valley at TCU at 6:00 pm

Baylor at Abilene Christian at 6:00 pm

No. 1 LSU at SE Louisiana

Oklahoma at No. 16 Dallas Baptist at 6:30 pm

HIGH SCHOOL

Coaches selected three umpires from the Northeast Texas Softball Chapter to officiate in the Texas Association of Private and Parochial (pro-ROW-key-AL) Schools (TAPPS) State Semifinals on Friday, May 12, at the University of Texas-Arlington at Alan Saxe Softball Field. They are Robert Allen, Ken Woolsey, and John Toppings.

SOFTBALL

BI-DISTRICT

Monday

Frankston 15 – Big Sandy 1

Frankston 20 – Big Sandy 3

Grand Saline 8 – Bells 2

AREA

6A

Lake Ridge vs. Royse City

Rockwall vs. Waxahachie

5A

Huntsville vs. Lovejoy at Corsicana G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 7:30 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Dayton vs. McKinney North

4A

Pleasant Grove vs. Canton at Marshall G1 Thu 7:00 pm. G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Van vs. Ford at Crandall G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Sulphur Springs vs. Mabank at Rains G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2 Sat 3:00 pm, G3 Mon 6:00 pm

Canton vs. Pleasant Grove

Farmersville vs. Nort Lamar at Bonham G1 Fri 6:30, G2 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

West Rusk vs. Mt Vernon at Grand Saline, G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2 Sat 2:00 pm, G3 FollowsHughes Springs vs. Hooks at Marshall, G1 Thu 4:45 pm, G2 Fri 4:45 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am

Whitesboro vs. Chisum

Boyd vs. Prairiland at Sherman G1 Fri 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Queen City vs. White Oak NTBU G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Tatum 630 pm, G3 Marshall HS, 7:00 pm

Winnsboro vs. Troup at Longview Lobo G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 5:00 pm

2A

Cumby vs. Riesel Monday at Waco

Trenton vs. Valley Mills

Crawford vs. Whitewright

2A RIII

Rivercrest vs. Big Sandy/Frankston

Hawkins vs. McLeon

Harleton vs. Kerens at Longview Lobo Sat 1:00 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Cross Roads at Whitehouse G1 Thu 5:30, G2 Fri 5:30 pm, G3 Sat 3:00 pm

BASEBALL

BI-DISTRICT

5A RII

Porter vs. Longview

McKinney North vs. Corsicana

Hallsville vs. Huntsville

Lovejoy vs. Crandall

Texas High vs. Lufkin at Hallsville, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A RII

Community vs. Wills Point

Kaufman vs. Ferris

Canton vs. Sunnyvale

Farmersville vs. Mabank

3A 2A RII

DeKalb vs. R13 at Marshall HS, G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Fri 7:00 pm

Hughes Springs vs. West Rusk at Spring Hill G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 6:00 pm

Queen City vs. Como-Pickton at NTCC G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-G3 Fir 5:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Mt Vernon at Hooks G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2-G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Alba-Golden vs. Linden Kildare at Winnsboro G1 Fri 6:00 pm G2-G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Chapel Hill TY at Winnsboro G1 Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 TBA

2A RIII

Maud vs. North Hopkins

Como-Pickton vs. Ore City

West Sabine vs. Woden

Alba-Golden vs. Linden-Kildare

McLeod vs. Cumby

1A RIII

Avery vs. Miller Grove

Sulphur Bluff vs. Neches