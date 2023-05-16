Tuesday’s Sports

NHL

Monday

West 2nd Round – Game 7 Stars 4-3 Winner

Stars (47-21-14) 2 – Kraken (46-28-8) 1

NBA

Tuesday

West Finals – G1

Lakers (43-39) at Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 7:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Monday

Braves (26-15) 12 – Rangers (25-16) 0

Astros (22-19) 6 – Cubs (19-22) 4

Tuesday

Braves (26-15) at Arlington Rangers (25-16) at 7:05 pm

Cubs (19-22) at Houston Astros (22-19) at 7:10 pm TBS

NFL

Monday, Matt Ryan gets closer to retirement after announcing that he’s joining CBS. Ryan was the Most Valuable NFL Player in 2016. The Colts released him in March after one season in Indianapolis. Ryan turns 38 Wednesday and will work as a studio and game analyst across all CBS Sports platforms.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Two equally matched teams ended with Hooks coming out on top. Mt Vernon’s lead-off batter, Cameron Pope, got on the scoreboard first with a single and crossed home in the top of the first. Hook’s Zoey Greenwood responded with a double in the bottom of the third to tie it up until the bottom of the sixth. Then, Allysa Morgan singled off Alexa Taylor’s knee in the circle, and Hadlee Grant’s double brought in the winning run. Mt Vernon had Kamryn Bolin on second with two outs, and Kaitlynn Doss flew out to left fielder Addy Hale to end the game 2-1. Hooks now faces Rains in the Regional II Semifinals this week.

REGION II SEMIFINALS

4A

Sulphur Springs vs. Aubrey at Princeton G1 Wed 6:30 pm G2 Thu at 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm

Van Alstyne vs. Farmersville at Lovejoy G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am

3A

REGION II SEMIFINALS

Rains vs. Mt Vernon or Hooks TBA

G3 Hooks Mt Vernon vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Mon 6:00 pm

Whitesboro vs. Queen City TBA

REGION II SEMIFINALS

2A

Muenster vs. Trenton TBA

Collinsville vs Crawford TBA

REGIONAL II SEMIFINALS

Blum vs. Dodd City TBA

Slocum vs. D’Hanis TBA

REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS

Hawkins vs. Shelbyville TBA

Como-Pickton vs. Groveton TBA

BASEBALL

REGION II QUARTERFINALS

6A

Midway vs Rockwall-Heath TBA

Rockwall vs. Lake Ridge

5A

Hallsville vs. Longview TBA

Whitehouse vs. Lovejoy TBA

4A

Life Waxahachie vs. Celina TBA

Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove TBA

Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne TBA

Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro

3A

Rains vs. Gunter at Community G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Fri 6:00 pm

Tatum vs. Atlanta at ETBU G1 Wed at 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat 1:30 pm

REGION II SEMIFINALS

1A

Ector vs. Dodd City TBA

REGION III SEMIFINALS

2A

Frankston vs. Harleton TBA

Corrigan vs. Alto/Garrison TBA

Beckville vs. Kerens TBA

Douglass vs. Joaquin TBA

1A

Leverett’s Chapel vs. Sulphur Bluff