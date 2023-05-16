Tuesday’s Sports

NHL
Monday
West 2nd Round – Game 7 Stars 4-3 Winner
Stars (47-21-14) 2 – Kraken (46-28-8) 1
NBA
Tuesday
West Finals – G1
Lakers (43-39) at Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 7:30 pm ESPN
MLB
Monday
Braves (26-15) 12 – Rangers (25-16) 0
Astros (22-19) 6 – Cubs (19-22) 4
Tuesday
Braves (26-15) at Arlington Rangers (25-16) at 7:05 pm
Cubs (19-22) at Houston Astros (22-19) at 7:10 pm TBS
NFL
Monday, Matt Ryan gets closer to retirement after announcing that he’s joining CBS. Ryan was the Most Valuable NFL Player in 2016. The Colts released him in March after one season in Indianapolis. Ryan turns 38 Wednesday and will work as a studio and game analyst across all CBS Sports platforms.
HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Two equally matched teams ended with Hooks coming out on top. Mt Vernon’s lead-off batter, Cameron Pope, got on the scoreboard first with a single and crossed home in the top of the first. Hook’s Zoey Greenwood responded with a double in the bottom of the third to tie it up until the bottom of the sixth. Then, Allysa Morgan singled off Alexa Taylor’s knee in the circle, and Hadlee Grant’s double brought in the winning run. Mt Vernon had Kamryn Bolin on second with two outs, and Kaitlynn Doss flew out to left fielder Addy Hale to end the game 2-1. Hooks now faces Rains in the Regional II Semifinals this week.
REGION II SEMIFINALS
4A
Sulphur Springs vs. Aubrey at Princeton G1 Wed 6:30 pm G2 Thu at 6:30 pm, G3 Fri 6:30 pm
Van Alstyne vs. Farmersville at Lovejoy G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 6:30 pm, G3 Sat 11:00 am
3A
REGION II SEMIFINALS
Rains vs. Mt Vernon or Hooks TBA
G3 Hooks Mt Vernon vs. Hooks at Mt Pleasant Mon 6:00 pm
Whitesboro vs. Queen City TBA
REGION II SEMIFINALS
2A
Muenster vs. Trenton TBA
Collinsville vs Crawford TBA
REGIONAL II SEMIFINALS
Blum vs. Dodd City TBA
Slocum vs. D’Hanis TBA
REGIONAL III SEMIFINALS
Hawkins vs. Shelbyville TBA
Como-Pickton vs. Groveton TBA
BASEBALL
REGION II QUARTERFINALS
6A
Midway vs Rockwall-Heath TBA
Rockwall vs. Lake Ridge
5A
Hallsville vs. Longview TBA
Whitehouse vs. Lovejoy TBA
4A
Life Waxahachie vs. Celina TBA
Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove TBA
Aubrey vs. Van Alstyne TBA
Liberty-Eylau vs. Brownsboro
3A
Rains vs. Gunter at Community G1 Thu 7:30 pm, G2-G3 Fri 6:00 pm
Tatum vs. Atlanta at ETBU G1 Wed at 7:00 pm, G2 Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat 1:30 pm
REGION II SEMIFINALS
1A
Ector vs. Dodd City TBA
REGION III SEMIFINALS
2A
Frankston vs. Harleton TBA
Corrigan vs. Alto/Garrison TBA
Beckville vs. Kerens TBA
Douglass vs. Joaquin TBA
1A
Leverett’s Chapel vs. Sulphur Bluff