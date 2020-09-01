Tuesday’s Sports

NHL

The Colorado Avalanche got their grove on for five goals in the first period of a 6-3 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal matchup Monday night. Colorado was facing elimination in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when they put it in high-gear and scored four goals in a two-minute, 36-second span in the first period. Dallas’ Ben Bishop had not played since August 13, was pulled from in front of the net after allowing the four goals on 19 shots. The Avalanche will look to even the series at 3-3 in Game 6 Wednesday night.

NFL

Washington’s owner Dan Snyder confirmed Monday that the NFL has taken over the independent investigation into workplace conduct within the team’s organization. Snyder said that he and his wife, Tanya, suggested to Commissioner Roger Goodell the NFL assume full oversight of the review “so that the results are thorough, complete and trusted by the fans, the players, our employees, and the public.” Last month, the Washington Post reported 15 former female employees reported sexually harassed during their time with the team.

MLB

The Texas Rangers take on Houston Astros Tuesday at 7:10 pm.

NCAA

The Baylor Bears’ athletics department said Monday that they have 12 new active cases of COVID-19. These results are across all sports within Baylor.

LSC

Texas A&M-Commerce says it will not play football until the fall of 2021. The Lone Star Conference had pushed the season back until next spring the first part of August.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paul Pewitt says the Mt Vernon matchup Friday week is back on the calendar. Paul Pewitt withdrew last weekend against Winnsboro when COVID-19 struck the program.

The Cooper Bulldogs came to play last Friday and walked off the field with a 54-0 statement over the Grand Saline Indians. That was a one-sided offense. If you wanted to see a two-sided offense, then you should have been at the Tatum-Center Game that ended in favor of Tatum 63-62. The Tatum Eagle’s Coach Jason Holman says that wasn’t what he would have predicted. The guys in the back, Tylin Hollins and Decartiyay Allison kept the Eagles’ in pace with the Center’s offense. Coach Holman hopes it is not a one-point spread when they face Daingerfield Friday, but it if is, he hopes they come out with the same results as they did against Center.