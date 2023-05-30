Tuesday’s Sports

NBA
Monday
East Finals G7 Heath wins
Heat (44-38) 103 – Celtics (57-25) 84
Thursday
NBA Finals G1
Heat (44-38) at Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 7:30 pm ABC
NHL
Monday
West finals G6 Golden Knights (4-20 wins
Golden Knights (51-22-9) 6 – Stars (47-21-14) 0
MLB
Monday
Rangers (34-19) 5 – Tigers (25-27) 0
Twins (28-260) 7 – Astros (31-22) 5
Tuesday
Rangers (34-19) at Detroit Tigers at 5:40 pm
Twins (28-26) at Houston Astros (31-32) at 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
From the men’s team, Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) and Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) have earned academic all-district honors, while Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan), Jordan Dusckas (Flower Mound Marcus), and Benz Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand) are the honorees from the women’s team. All five student-athletes advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced next month.
HIGH SCHOOL
On Wednesday at 4:00 pm, Sulphur Springs’ Joey Martin will be at first base in the Austin Class A State Championship game. Martin represents the North Texas Chapter of Umpires.
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, May 30
Conference 1A
10:00 am Neches (15-3) vs. D’Hanis (13-6-1)
1:00 pm Hermleigh (20-6) vs. Dodd City (9-10-1)
Conference 2A
4:00 pm Crawford (34-2) vs. Weimar (38-6-1)
7:00 pm Como-Pickton (37-2) vs. Stamford (27-6-1)
Wednesday, May 31
Conference 3A
10:00 am Grandview (39-3) vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5)
1:00 pm Coahoma (34-3) vs. Rains (33-7)
Conference 1A
4:00 pm Final
Conference 2A
7:00 pm Final
Thursday, June 1
Conference 3A
1:00 pm Final
Conference 4A
4:00 p.m. Corpus Christi Calallen (29-6-2) vs. Decatur (32-9-1)
7:00 pm Aubrey (34-7) vs. Liberty (36-8)
Friday, June 2
Conference 5A
10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1)
1:00 pm Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7)
Conference 6A
4:00 p.m. Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5)
7:00 pm Denton Guyer (37-1) vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1)
Saturday, June 3
Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals
10:00 am Conference 4A Final
1:00 pm Conference 5A Final
4:00 pm Conference 6A Final
*Home team is listed first in each matchup
BASEBALL
REGION II QUARTERFINALS
6A
Cypress Woods vs. The Woodlands
5A
Reedy vs. No. 16 Wakeland
4A
Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau
REGION III
4A
China Springs vs. Taylor
3A
No. 7 Gunter vs. No. 11 Boyd
1A
Abbott vs. Fayetteville/D’Hanis winner
REGION III SEMIFINALS
2A
No. 25 Harleton vs. Douglass
1A
Nazareth vs. Kennard