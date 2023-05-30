Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

East Finals G7 Heath wins

Heat (44-38) 103 – Celtics (57-25) 84

Thursday

NBA Finals G1

Heat (44-38) at Denver Nuggets (53-29) at 7:30 pm ABC

NHL

Monday

West finals G6 Golden Knights (4-20 wins

Golden Knights (51-22-9) 6 – Stars (47-21-14) 0

MLB

Monday

Rangers (34-19) 5 – Tigers (25-27) 0

Twins (28-260) 7 – Astros (31-22) 5

Tuesday

Rangers (34-19) at Detroit Tigers at 5:40 pm

Twins (28-26) at Houston Astros (31-32) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

From the men’s team, Kittiphong Phaithuncharoensuk (Phuket, Thailand) and Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) have earned academic all-district honors, while Michelle Becker (San Antonio – Reagan), Jordan Dusckas (Flower Mound Marcus), and Benz Far-Arun (Bangkok, Thailand) are the honorees from the women’s team. All five student-athletes advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second-, and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced next month.

HIGH SCHOOL

On Wednesday at 4:00 pm, Sulphur Springs’ Joey Martin will be at first base in the Austin Class A State Championship game. Martin represents the North Texas Chapter of Umpires.

SOFTBALL

Tuesday, May 30

Conference 1A

10:00 am Neches (15-3) vs. D’Hanis (13-6-1)

1:00 pm Hermleigh (20-6) vs. Dodd City (9-10-1)

Conference 2A

4:00 pm Crawford (34-2) vs. Weimar (38-6-1)

7:00 pm Como-Pickton (37-2) vs. Stamford (27-6-1)

Wednesday, May 31

Conference 3A

10:00 am Grandview (39-3) vs. Santa Gertrudis Academy (39-5)

1:00 pm Coahoma (34-3) vs. Rains (33-7)

Conference 1A

4:00 pm Final

Conference 2A

7:00 pm Final

Thursday, June 1

Conference 3A

1:00 pm Final

Conference 4A

4:00 p.m. Corpus Christi Calallen (29-6-2) vs. Decatur (32-9-1)

7:00 pm Aubrey (34-7) vs. Liberty (36-8)

Friday, June 2

Conference 5A

10:00 am Montgomery Lake Creek (42-1) vs. Frisco Heritage (34-3-1)

1:00 pm Comal Canyon (31-0) vs. Colleyville Heritage (37-7)

Conference 6A

4:00 p.m. Pearland (39-3) vs. San Benito (40-5)

7:00 pm Denton Guyer (37-1) vs. Bridgeland (36-7-1)

Saturday, June 3

Conference 4A, 5A & 6A Finals

10:00 am Conference 4A Final

1:00 pm Conference 5A Final

4:00 pm Conference 6A Final

*Home team is listed first in each matchup

BASEBALL

REGION II QUARTERFINALS

6A

Cypress Woods vs. The Woodlands

5A

Reedy vs. No. 16 Wakeland

4A

Celina vs. Liberty-Eylau

REGION III

4A

China Springs vs. Taylor

3A

No. 7 Gunter vs. No. 11 Boyd

1A

Abbott vs. Fayetteville/D’Hanis winner

REGION III SEMIFINALS

2A

No. 25 Harleton vs. Douglass

1A

Nazareth vs. Kennard