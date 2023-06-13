Tuesday’s Sports

Nikola Jokic

NBA

Monday

Final Nuggets (4-1) Winner

Nuggets (53-29) 94 – Heat (44-38) 89

Denver now has its first NBA title in franchise history, beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 to take the series 4-1. Nikola Jokic, the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP, had a double-double in the win, tallying 28 points and 16 rebounds.

NHL

Tuesday

STANLEY CUP

G5 Golden Knights (3-1)

Panthers (42-32-8) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9) at 7:00 pm TNT

The record-setting Boston Bruins were the No. 1 overall seed, but they were ousted in Round 1 by the Florida Panthers. Out West, the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche hoped to continue their reign atop the league, but they were upset by the Seattle Kraken in the latter club’s first trip to the postseason.

MLB

Monday

Angels (37-31) 9 – Rangers (41-24) 6

Astros (37-29) Idle

Tuesday

Angels (37-31) at Arlington Rangers (41-24) at 7:05 pm

Nationals (26-36) at Houston Astros (37-29) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Monday

BASEBALL

Stanford Super Regional

No. 8 Stanford (44-18) 7 – Texas (42-22) 6 Winner (2-1)

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Tennessee (43-20) 5 – Southern Miss (46-20) 0 Winner (2-1)