Tuesday’s Sports

Nikola Jokic
NBA
Monday
Final Nuggets (4-1) Winner
Nuggets (53-29) 94 – Heat (44-38) 89
Denver now has its first NBA title in franchise history, beating the Miami Heat 94-89 in Game 5 to take the series 4-1. Nikola Jokic, the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP, had a double-double in the win, tallying 28 points and 16 rebounds.
NHL
Tuesday
STANLEY CUP
G5 Golden Knights (3-1)
Panthers (42-32-8) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9) at 7:00 pm TNT
The record-setting Boston Bruins were the No. 1 overall seed, but they were ousted in Round 1 by the Florida Panthers. Out West, the defending Cup champion Colorado Avalanche hoped to continue their reign atop the league, but they were upset by the Seattle Kraken in the latter club’s first trip to the postseason.
MLB
Monday
Angels (37-31) 9 – Rangers (41-24) 6
Astros (37-29) Idle
Tuesday
Angels (37-31) at Arlington Rangers (41-24) at 7:05 pm
Nationals (26-36) at Houston Astros (37-29) at 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
Monday
BASEBALL
Stanford Super Regional
No. 8 Stanford (44-18) 7 – Texas (42-22) 6 Winner (2-1)
Hattiesburg Super Regional
Tennessee (43-20) 5 – Southern Miss (46-20) 0 Winner (2-1)