Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

Astros (57-44) 10 – Rangers (59-42) 9

Chas McCormick homered with a career-high six RBI before a tiebreaking RBI single by Yainer Díaz with one out in the ninth, lifting the Houston Astros to a 10-9 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night. The victory moves Houston within two games of the Rangers, who lead the AL West. Ryan Pressly (3-2) pitched a scoreless ninth for the Houston win.

Tuesday

Rangers (59-42) at Houston Astros (57-44) at 7:10 pm

The Royals’ Salvador Perez became the 10th player in Major League history to hit 200 home runs as a catcher in Kansas City’s 5-3 win over the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night.

Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mike Ivie, who batted .269 with 81 homers and 411 RBIs in 857 games, has died of ongoing health issues. He was 70. Ivie died Friday in North Augusta, South Carolina. He played for the San Diego Padres (1971, 1974-77), San Francisco Giants (1978-81), Houston Astros (1981-82), and Detroit Tigers (1982-83).

NFL

The league announced Monday that the Denver Broncos defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike had been suspended indefinitely. He bet on NFL games during the 2022 season.

NBA

Eight video cameras, each shooting 240 frames per second, surrounded one of the three courts at Overtime Elite’s state-of-the-art, 103,000-square-foot facility in Atlanta. Ten of the program’s players, including two top-five picks in the recent NBA draft, were going through what looked to be a simple shooting routine. They had 25 free throws, 25 midrange jumpers, and 25 3-pointers from the top of the arc. The players thought it was informative and that the new technology could change NBA shooting forever.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mineola ISD has named Aaron Slider as its new Head Football Coach. He had been Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator for outgoing coach Luke Blackwell, who will remain with the district as the Athletic Director.