Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

Marlins (63-57) 5 – Astros (68-52) 1

Rangers (71-48) 12 – Angels (59-61) 0

Tuesday

Astros (68-52) at Miami Marlins (63-57) at 5:40 pm

Angels (59-61) at Arlington Rangers (71-48) at 7:05 pm

Jorge Soler, Luis Arraez, and Josh Bell hit consecutive homers in the eighth inning, and the Miami Marlins beat the Houston Astros 5-1 on Monday night.

Max Scherzer allowed only one infield single and one walk while striking out a season-high 11 in seven innings. He recorded his third win in three Texas starts as the Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-0 on Monday night.

Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout said Monday he’s improving daily from a fractured left hamate (HAY-mayt) bone. It has kept him out of the lineup since July 3, but he said there is no set date for his return.

NFL

Free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott posted on social media Monday that he is signing with the New England Patriots. In referencing his plan to wear jersey No. 15, the number he wore in college while playing for Ohio State, he tweeted Elliott tweeted, “One Five, all the way live! at Patriots.” He wore No. 21 with the Cowboys.

Jerry Jones before the team’s preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past weekend helped break the impasse. It regarded a reworked contract with All-Pro right guard Zack Martin. Martin signed a deal guaranteeing him $36 million over the next two seasons. That is up from the $27.5 million he agreed to for 2023 and 2024.

Alex Collins, Arkansas’ former running back who went on to play five seasons in the NFL, died after he was involved in a motorcycle crash in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, on Sunday night. He was 28.

COLLEGE

The Bluebloods named seven Texas A&M University-Commerce football players to the preseason All-Southland Conference teams. The Lions are gearing up towards beginning the season at home on August 31 against UC Davis.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant Tiger’s season tickets are now on sale at the field house. After this week, orders will need to be placed by mail.