Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

Astros (71-55) 9 – Red Sox (66-59) 4

Diamondbacks (65-61) 4 – Rangers (72-53) 3

Tuesday

Red Sox (66-59) at Houston Astros (71-55) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (72-53) at Phoenix Diamondbacks (65-61) at 8:40 pm

Chas (Jazz) McCormick homered twice and had four RBI to lead the Houston Astros to a 9-4 win over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. The Astros bounced back after a three-game sweep by the Seattle Mariners this weekend. Houston opened its four-game series with a victory over Boston, coming off a sweep of the New York Yankees.

It took eight innings before the Arizona Diamondbacks came alive. Ketel Marte (ket-tul / maart) came through with a clutch homer. Arizona was down again in the 11th, trailing by two runs. Tommy Pham (Tamy / Fam), one of the team’s newest members, lifted the Diamondbacks to the type of victory they could reflect on come playoff time. Pham lined a two-run double in the 11th inning after Marte hit a tying homer in the ninth, lifting the Diamondbacks to a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Monday night.

NBA

Monday, the New York Knicks sued the Toronto Raptors, members of the Raptors organization, and a former Knicks employee. According to a copy of the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the Knicks state that Ikechukwu Azotam sent the Raptors thousands of confidential files, including play frequency reports, a prep book for the 2022-23 season, video scouting files, opposition research and more. It was after the team began recruiting him to join their organization in the summer of 2023.

COLLEGE

Northeast’s Board of Trustees will consider the employment of an Assistant Softball Coach and Housing Director this evening at 5:35. They will also consider releasing the Head Softball Coach from the Employment Contract.

GOLF

They are totaling the Mineola Country Club after a fire Monday morning. It came in at 12:30 am. It took about three to four hours to extinguish the blaze. The flames didn’t touch the golf course and swimming pool, but officials said it destroyed everything else.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Freshman/JV football game with Pittsburg will be in Mt. Pleasant this week. They will play at Sam Parker stadium with Freshmen at 5:00 pm and JV at 6:30 pm.

Here are the Northeast Texas football teams making the top 20 in

5A DII

Lucas Lovejoy, Texas High, Whitehouse, Melissa, and Marshall.

4A DI

Tyler Chapel Hill, Kilgore, and Lindale

4A DII

Carthage, Gilmer, and Pleasant Grove

3A DI

Malakoff, Winnsboro, Pottsboro, Mt Vernon, Whitesboro, and Tatum

3A DII

Harmony, Daingerfield, Bells, Hooks, West Rusk, and DeKalb

2A DI

Timpson, Beckville, Cooper, Honey Grove, and Garrison