Jose Altuve completed the first cycle of his career with a two-run homer over the Green Monster, and the Houston Astros rolled past the Boston Red Sox 13-5 on Monday night.

MLB

Monday

Astros (75-58) 13 – Red Sox (69-63) 5

Rangers (74-57) 4 – Mets (60-72) 3

Tuesday

Astros (75-58) at Boston Red Sox (69-63) at 6:10 pm

Rangers (74-57) at Queens Mets (60-72) at 6:10 pm

They think the shooting that wounded two women at Friday night’s Chicago White Sox-Oakland Athletics game involved a gun that went off inside Guaranteed Rate Field. According to the Chicago Tribune, an investigation has nearly ruled out the possibility that the shots came from outside the ballpark.

NFL

The Houston Texans released slot cornerback Desmond King and veteran linebacker Chrostoam Lorlseu on Monday. King’s release is a surprise because he started every preseason game and ran with the first-team defense during training camp. He started 25 games over the past two seasons. Kirksey was a team captain for the Texans in 2022 and was third in tackles with 124. He also was the team’s nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award.

HIGH SCHOOL

The family confirmed the identity of Cordae Carter, 16, as the victim killed on Friday at the Choctaw-Del City Football game in Oklahoma City. He was a Midwest City High School student. A shooter killed Carter and injured others during a shooting at the game.

Over the weekend, a bull ride killed Derby Gearheart from Coalgate, OK, at McAlester. Ward Rodeo Company said Gearheart entered the rodeo as a walk-in, and the bull he was riding stepped on him when he got thrown off. He would have been 17 on Monday.

Former Paris high school assisant baseball coach, Johnny Roy Holleman past away Sunday. He was 76.

Northeast Texas teams making the top twenty after week one are

6A

17 – Rockwall

5A DI

2 – Longview, 15 – Lufkin, 16 – Forney

5A DII

1 – Melissa, 4 – Lovejoy, 7 – Texas High

4A DI

2 – Chapel Hill TY, 3 – Anna, 5 – Celina, 8 – Kilgore, 20 – Lindale

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 6 – Pleasant Grove, 9 – Gilmer, 17 – Van

3A DI

9 – Winnsboro, 14 – Atlanta, 19 – Jefferson

3A DII

4 – Daingerfield, 6 – Hooks, 10 – Harmony, 13 – Troup, 14 – Bells, 20 – DeKalb

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 8 – Cooper, 9 – Honey Grove, 10 – Garrison, 13 – Beckville

2A DII

10 – Carlisle