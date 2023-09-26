Tuesday’s Sports

Coy Evans | Justin Hampton

MLB

Monday

Rangers (88-68) 5 – Angels (70-87) 1

Astros (86-71) 5 – Mariners (84-72) 1

Adolis García, Mitch Garver, and Nathaniel Lowe hit consecutive home runs in the sixth inning, and the first-place Texas Rangers beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 on Monday night for their sixth straight victory. Texas maintained its 2-1/2-game lead in the AL West over Houston, which won 5-1 at Seattle to drop the skidding Mariners four games behind the Rangers with six to play.

Tuesday

Rangers (88-68) at Anaheim Angels (70-87) at 8:38 pm

Astros (86-71) at Seattle Mariners (84-72) at 9:05 pm

NFL

Monday

Eagles (3-0) 25 – Buccaneers (2-1) 11

Bengals (1-2) 19 – Rams (1-2) 16

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts confirmed that he played through flu-like symptoms during Monday night’s 25-11 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

COLLEGE

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo team headed to the first National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association (NIRA) Southern Region Rodeo hosted by Panola College September 22-23. The Men’s Team returned to campus as Champions of the Rodeo. NTCC competes in the Southern region of the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association with Hill College, Louisiana State University-Alexandria, McNeese State University, Panola College, Sam Houston State University, Southwest Texas Junior College, Stephen F. Austin University, Texas A&M University, Texas A&M University-Commerce, Texas A&M University-Kingsville, Trinity Valley Community College, and Wharton County Junior College. The Eagles will compete in ten College Rodeos to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo. The College National Finals Rodeo is held in Casper, Wyoming each summer.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant has a couple of schedule changes for football games this week. On Tuesday, the Junior High Football will have only the home side of the stadium open. On Thursday, the Junior Varsity game, they moved to 4:30 pm instead of 5:00. The entire stadium is available.

The North Lamar cross-country competed at the Sulphur Springs Wildcat Invitational last weekend. The Panthers finished seventh overall as a team in the varsity boys 5000m race. The Cooper girls’ cross-country teams varsity placed sixth overall, with the JV girls finishing ninth.

Top 20 teams ranked from Northeast Texas

5A DI

2 – Longview, 4 – Forney

5A DII

1 – Melissa, 3 – Lovejoy, 8 – Texas High, 16 – Ennis

4A DI

1 – Chapel Hill TY, 3 – Celina, 4 – Anna, 6 – Kilgore

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 4 – Pleasant Grove, 11 – Gilmer, 19 – Van, 20 – Bullard

3A DI

7 – Winnsboro, 17 – Jefferson

3A DII

2 – Gunter, 6 – Hooks, 7 – Troup, 8 – Daingerfield, 10 – Bells, 15 – Harmony, 17 – West Rusk, 18 – DeKalb

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 4 – Garrison, 5 – Cooper, 6 – Honey Grove, 9 – Beckville,

2A DII

14 – Tenaha