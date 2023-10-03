Tuesday’s Sports

Michael Jordan

NFL

Monday

Seahawks (3-1) 24 – Giants (1-3) 3

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith limped off the field and missed two series late in the first half Monday night after a questionable tackle near the sideline. It was by New York Giants linebacker Isaiah Simmons. Smith remained in the game for one more play. Then, they attended to him in the medical tent.

MLB

Tuesday

Rangers (90-72) at St. Petersburg Rays (99-63) at 2:00 pm ABC

Phil Nevin will not return as manager of the Los Angeles Angels. The move comes a day after the club finished the season at 73-89.

The pitch clock has dropped the average time of a nine-inning major league game by 2 hours 40 minutes in the first year. That is a 24-minute decrease in a season of change that resulted in a spike in batting average and the most stolen bases in nearly 40 years. Left-handed hitters benefited from the new restrictions on defensive shifts, runners took advantage of the slightly decreased distance between bags, and average fastball velocity set another record.

NBA

San Antonio Spurs guard Devin Vassell has agreed on a five-year, $146 million contract extension. Vassell (VI-sell) lands his rookie-scale contract extension as part of the 2020 NBA draft class and solidifies himself as one of the Spurs’ cornerstone young players.

As one of the greatest athletes in American history, Michael Jordan has become accustomed to success both during and after his iconic NBA career. The widely-proclaimed GOAT can officially stake his claim to another monumental throne. Monday, Forbes said Jordan, age 60, has a net worth of $3 billion following his sale of majority ownership in the Hornets. It makes the Hall of Famer the first professional athlete to rank among America’s wealthiest.

HIGH SCHOOL

Northeast Texas teams in the state’s top 20

5A DI

2 – Longview

5A DII

1 – Melissa, 3 – Lovejoy, 8 – Texas High, 16 – Ennis

4A DI

1 – Chapel Hill TY, 3 – Celina, 4 – Anna, 6 – Kilgore

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 4 – Pleasant Grove, 10 – Jasper, 12 – Gilmer, 16 – Center, 19 – Van, 20 – Bullard

3A DI

1 – Malakoff, 6 – Winnsboro, 14 – Jefferson, 20 – Pottsboro

3A DII

2 – Gunter, 5 – Hooks, 6 – Troup, 8 – Daingerfield, 9 – Bells, 15 – DeKalb, 17 – West Rusk

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 4 – Garrison, 5 – Cooper, 7 – Honey Grove, 9 – Beckville

2A DII

14 – Tenaha