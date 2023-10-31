Tuesday’s Sports

NTCC – Rodeo Recap

MLB

Monday

World Series – Game 3, TX 2-1

Rangers (90-72) 3 – Diamondbacks (84-78) 1

The Rangers have won an unprecedented nine consecutive road games in these playoffs, a run that saw them surge past the 99-win Tampa Bay Rays, the 101-win Baltimore Orioles, and the defending champion Houston Astros. Two more, and the Rangers, with a 2-1 lead over the D-backs in this best-of-seven series, will claim the first championship in their 62-year history.

Tuesday

World Series – Game 4, TX 2-1

Rangers at Phoenix Diamondbacks at 7:03 pm FOX

NFL

Monday

Lions (6-2) 26 – Raiders (3-5) 14

After exploding for 189 yards from scrimmage in his “Monday Night Football” debut, Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a message for fantasy managers who have been questioning his production all season. With veteran running back David Montgomery ruled inactive for a second straight game, the No. 12 overall draft pick shouldn’t hear much criticism this week, as Gibbs put up 29.9 fantasy points after rushing for 152 yards with a touchdown while carrying a heavier load.

NBA

Monday

Mavericks (3-0) 125 – Grizzlies (0-4) 110

Warriors (3-1) 130 – Pelicans (2-1) 102

Thunder (3-1) 124 – Pistons (2-2) 112

Luka Doncic (DAAN-chish) had 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. In comparison, Derrick Jones Jr. added 22 points as the Dallas Mavericks remained undefeated with a 125-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Tuesday

Spurs (1-2) at Phoenix Suns (2-1) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Monday

Stars (5-1-1) 5 – Blue Jackets (3-4-2) 3

COLLEGE

The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo Team has been busy the last week with Rodeos on back-to-back weekends. NTCC hosted the third Rodeo of the season October 20-21 at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena and then went to McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 26-28. Texas A&M University-Commerce took home the Women’s Team title at the Eagles Rodeo. Sam Houston State University captured the Men’s Team Title for the third fall Rodeo of the NIRA season. Blaize Deer of Texas A&M University-Commerce (TAMUC) took home the Women’s All-Around Title by competing in Ladies Breakaway and Goat Tying, and Colin Fox of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) won the Men’s All-Around Title with his efforts in Steer Wrestling and Tie Down Roping.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band is heading to San Antonio today for the State Championship Marching Band Competition. They’ll perform at the Alamodome on Wednesday at 9:45 am. The band caravan of buses heads to the state championship at 8:10 am. Other Northeast Texas schools in the competition are –

2A – Rivercrest, Tenaha, Honey Grove, Clarksville

3A – Atlanta, Redwater, Mineola, Commerce, Winnsboro, Queen City

4A – Anna, Canton, Celina, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, Paris

5A – Pine Tree, Forney.

Northeast Texas teams in the top 20 for Week 11

5A DI

2 – Longview, 5 – Forney

5A DII

1 – Melissa, 2 – Lovejoy, 5 – Argyle, 6 – Texas High, 15 – Ennis

4A DI

4 – Anna, 5 – Kilgore, 6 – Chapel Hill TY, 16 – Sulphur Springs, 18 – Paris

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 3 – Pleasant Grove, 12 – Jasper, 13 – Gilmer, 14 – Van, 20 Aubrey

3A DI

2 – Malakoff, 5 – Winnsboro, 14 – Tatum, 15 – Jefferson

3A DII

1 – Gunter, 5 – Hooks, 6 – Harmony, 8 – Daingerfield, 14 – Troup, 15 – Bells, 19 – DeKalb

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 4 – Garrison, 5 – Cooper, 7 – Beckville, 11 – Honey Grove

2A DII

15 – Overton, 19 – Tenaha, 20 Mt Enterprise