Tuesday’s Sports

NTCC – Rodeo Recap
MLB
Monday
World Series – Game 3, TX 2-1
Rangers (90-72) 3 – Diamondbacks (84-78) 1
The Rangers have won an unprecedented nine consecutive road games in these playoffs, a run that saw them surge past the 99-win Tampa Bay Rays, the 101-win Baltimore Orioles, and the defending champion Houston Astros. Two more, and the Rangers, with a 2-1 lead over the D-backs in this best-of-seven series, will claim the first championship in their 62-year history.
Tuesday
World Series – Game 4, TX 2-1
Rangers at Phoenix Diamondbacks at 7:03 pm FOX
NFL
Monday
Lions (6-2) 26 – Raiders (3-5) 14
After exploding for 189 yards from scrimmage in his “Monday Night Football” debut, Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs delivered a message for fantasy managers who have been questioning his production all season. With veteran running back David Montgomery ruled inactive for a second straight game, the No. 12 overall draft pick shouldn’t hear much criticism this week, as Gibbs put up 29.9 fantasy points after rushing for 152 yards with a touchdown while carrying a heavier load.
NBA
Monday
Mavericks (3-0) 125 – Grizzlies (0-4) 110
Warriors (3-1) 130 – Pelicans (2-1) 102
Thunder (3-1) 124 – Pistons (2-2) 112
Luka Doncic (DAAN-chish) had 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. In comparison, Derrick Jones Jr. added 22 points as the Dallas Mavericks remained undefeated with a 125-110 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.
Tuesday
Spurs (1-2) at Phoenix Suns (2-1) at 9:00 pm TNT
NHL
Monday
Stars (5-1-1) 5 – Blue Jackets (3-4-2) 3
COLLEGE
The Northeast Texas Community College Rodeo Team has been busy the last week with Rodeos on back-to-back weekends. NTCC hosted the third Rodeo of the season October 20-21 at the Mount Pleasant Rodeo Association Arena and then went to McNeese State University in Lake Charles, Louisiana, October 26-28. Texas A&M University-Commerce took home the Women’s Team title at the Eagles Rodeo. Sam Houston State University captured the Men’s Team Title for the third fall Rodeo of the NIRA season. Blaize Deer of Texas A&M University-Commerce (TAMUC) took home the Women’s All-Around Title by competing in Ladies Breakaway and Goat Tying, and Colin Fox of Sam Houston State University (SHSU) won the Men’s All-Around Title with his efforts in Steer Wrestling and Tie Down Roping.
HIGH SCHOOL
The Sulphur Springs Wildcat Band is heading to San Antonio today for the State Championship Marching Band Competition. They’ll perform at the Alamodome on Wednesday at 9:45 am. The band caravan of buses heads to the state championship at 8:10 am. Other Northeast Texas schools in the competition are –
2A – Rivercrest, Tenaha, Honey Grove, Clarksville
3A – Atlanta, Redwater, Mineola, Commerce, Winnsboro, Queen City
4A – Anna, Canton, Celina, North Lamar, Sulphur Springs, Paris
5A – Pine Tree, Forney.
Northeast Texas teams in the top 20 for Week 11
5A DI
2 – Longview, 5 – Forney
5A DII
1 – Melissa, 2 – Lovejoy, 5 – Argyle, 6 – Texas High, 15 – Ennis
4A DI
4 – Anna, 5 – Kilgore, 6 – Chapel Hill TY, 16 – Sulphur Springs, 18 – Paris
4A DII
1 – Carthage, 3 – Pleasant Grove, 12 – Jasper, 13 – Gilmer, 14 – Van, 20 Aubrey
3A DI
2 – Malakoff, 5 – Winnsboro, 14 – Tatum, 15 – Jefferson
3A DII
1 – Gunter, 5 – Hooks, 6 – Harmony, 8 – Daingerfield, 14 – Troup, 15 – Bells, 19 – DeKalb
2A DI
1 – Timpson, 4 – Garrison, 5 – Cooper, 7 – Beckville, 11 – Honey Grove
2A DII
15 – Overton, 19 – Tenaha, 20 Mt Enterprise