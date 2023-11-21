Tuesday’s Sports

Photo – Tamara Susa

NFL

Monday

Eagles (9-1) 21 – Chiefs (7-3) 17

After allowing the Chiefs to build a 10-point halftime lead Monday night, the Eagles shut out Patrick Mahomes and company over the final 30 minutes. Jalen Hurts overcame a poor start in a cold, driving rain to run for a pair of touchdowns, and his go-ahead push in the fourth quarter allowed the Eagles to walk away with a 21-17 victory.

NBA

Monday

Pelicans (7-7) 129 – Kings (8-5) 93

Clippers (5-7) 124 – Spurs (3-11) 99

Warriors (7-8) 121 – Rockets (6-6) 116

Stephen Curry scored 32 points with five 3-pointers to extend his latest NBA record. Klay Thompson broke out of his shooting slump with a season-high 20 points, helping the Golden State Warriors snap their six-game losing streak with a 121-116 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday night.

NHL

Monday

Stars (12-4-1) 6 – Rangers (12-3-1) 3

Mason Marchment scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period following a successful coach’s challenge as the Dallas Stars rallied from a two-goal deficit and beat the surging New York Rangers 6-3 on Monday night.

COLLEGE

Monday

Men

No. 5 UConn (5-0) 81 – No. 15 Texas (4-1) 71

Women

No. 7 LSU (5-1) 106 – Texas Southern (1-3) 47

Hitting 14 three-pointers again, the Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s basketball team picked up an 84-75 win over Utah Tech, returning from being down 11, on Monday afternoon at the Field House. The Lions are off for Thanksgiving week and return to action on November 29 at Washington State, which is currently nationally ranked. A&M-Commerce also plays in Idaho during the trip to the Pacific Northwest.

In a game with 11 lead changes, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team rolled to a 97-86 win over Stonehill on Monday night for the Lions’ third consecutive win and first non-conference win over a Division I opponent in the Field House. The Lions host Denver on Sunday at 1:00 pm. Receive $5 off your tickets if you present a church bulletin at the door. You can purchase tickets at LionAthletics.com/Tickets.

HIGH SCHOOL

The Mount Pleasant High School JV1 Lady Tigers placed second in the Henderson tournament this weekend. The Lady Tigers went 4-1, defeating Spring Hill, Marshall, Tatum, and Carthage, ultimately losing to Henderson in the championship game. Crystal Jackson and Jessica Stanley coach the JV team.

Regional Picks

6A DI RII

Duncanville +21 vs. The Woodlands at Hutto Stadium on Sat at 3:00 pm

Spring Westfield +7 vs. Rockwall at The Pfield, on Sat at 3:00 pm

6A DII RII

DeSoto +20 vs. Willis at Alamodome on Fri at 7:00 pm

Cedar Hill +7 vs. Tomball at Waco ISD on Sat at 4:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney +11 vs. Richland at Birdville on Fri at 6:00 pm

Longview +21 vs. Lancaster at Forney on Fri at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

South Oak Cliff + 14 vs. Midlothian at Memorial on Fri at 7:00 pm

Lovejoy +17 vs. Texas High at Pirate Stadium on Fri at 7:00 pm

4A DI RII

Celina +7 vs. Stephenville at Newsom Std on Fri at 7:00 pm

Panther Creek +4 vs. Frisco Panther Creed at Ford on Fri at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Gilmer +9 vs. Aubrey at Memorial on Fri at 4:00 pm

Carthage +4 vs. Pleasant Grove at Pirate Std on Fri at 2:00 pm

4A DI RIII

Kilgore +13 vs. Needville at Randall Reed Fri at 2:30 pm

Iowa Colony +3 vs. TY Chapel Hill at Woodforest Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro +11 vs. Whitney at Kaufman Lion Std on Fri at 1:00 pm

Malakoff + 21 vs. Grandview at Hanby on Fri at 2:00 pm

3A DII RII

Gunter +31 vs. Comanche at Globe Life on Fri at Noon

Jacksboro +3 vs. Holiday at Newton Field on Fri at 7:00 pm

3A DII RIII

Daingerfield +17 vs. West Rusk at Bobcat Std on Fri at 6:00 pm

Newton +8 vs. Harmony at Abe Martin on Fri at 6:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Timpson +21 vs. Honey Grove Athens Bruce Field on Fri at 1:00 pm

Garrison +5 vs. Cooper at Rose on Fri at 1:30 pm

2A DII RIII

Mart +30 vs. Deweyville at Huntsville Fri at 7:00 pm

Lovelady +4 vs. Tenaha at Lions Std on Fri at 2:00 pm

AUSTIN, TX— Tickets for the 2023 UIL Football State Championships at AT&T Stadium are available for purchase. All 11-man and six-man football championships will be at the exact location. You may purchase tickets online through Seatgeek.com.

UIL Football State Championships

AT&T Stadium, Arlington

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 13)

Conference 1A Six-Man Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 1A Six-Man Division II – 2:00 pm.

Conference 2A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 13, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3FMAt7N

Thursday, December 14, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 14)

Conference 2A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 3A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 3A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 14, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3snVAdv

Friday, December 15, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 15)

Conference 4A Division I – 11:00 am.

Conference 4A Division II – 3:00 pm.

Conference 5A Division I – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 15, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvlFhA

Saturday, December 16, 2023 – $20 (Ticket allows admittance to all games on December 16)

Conference 5A Division II – 11:00 am.

Conference 6A Division I – 3:00 pm.

Conference 6A Division II – 7:00 pm.

*To purchase tickets for the games on December 16, please go to the following link: https://bit.ly/3MvyIiZ