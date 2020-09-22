Tuesday’s Sports

TAMU-C Golf

NFL

In Las Vegas, the Raiders took advantage of their new everything and handed New Orleans Saints a 34-24 loss.

The NFL responded with hefty fines of $100,000 per coach and $250,000 per club after coaches exposed their noses on the sidelines without masks in Week 2. The punishment came a week after the NFL reminded team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings during the coronavirus pandemic, lest they put the fledgling season at risk.

NHL

Tampa Bay Lightning tied the Stanley Cup at 1-1 Monday night with a 3-2 victory over the Dallas Stars. Game 3 is Wednesday at 7:00 pm.

MLB

The Oakland Athletics clinched their first AL West title since 2013 on Monday night with an assist from the rival Houston Astros. Houston lost 6-1 to the Seattle Mariners, ending its three-year reign as division champion and making the A’s the first team in the majors to lock up a division crown in this pandemic-shortened season. The Mariners 24-30 enter Tuesday’s game against Houston 27-27, three games behind the Astros in the chase for second place in the AL West with six games to go.

Los Angeles Angels took advantage of the Texas Rangers with a game-ending 8-5 in favor of the Angels Monday. Texas picks up the Diamondbacks at 8:10 Tuesday night.

NCAA

If you are a Bear fan and planned to see Baylor play at West Virginia, don’t go. The West Virginia University Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced that the game against Baylor on Oct. 3 would be without spectators. Admitted are essential game operations personnel and families of the players and football staff.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce hit the greens this week at the LSC/RMAC Shootout in El Paso. For the men, the Lions shot a 301 in the first round, then rebounded with a 294 in the second. Western New Mexico leads the tournament at 570.

The Women are in the DBU Classic at Denton. The Lions were impressive throughout the day, with one of the top collections of scores in the field. The third and final round of the event is at 8:30 Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL

Both Big Sandy and Linden-Kildare have forfeited their district games this week. Frankston gets the win in the standings thanks to Big Sandy. The L-K Tigers will give Hawkins a district win.

Coach Ken Purcell is the speaker for local athletes and coaches at Paris Wildcat Stadium at 7:00 this evening. If it is raining it moves inside.