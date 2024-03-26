Tuesday’s Sports

Caitlin Clark has 1,113 points, passing former Washington Huskies star Kelsey Plum for most points in a Division I season. She already had broken Plum’s NCAA women’s career scoring record, Lynette Woodard’s major-college women’s record, and Pete Maravich’s D-I overall record.

NBA

Monday

Rockets (36-35) 110 – Trail Blazers (19-53) 92

Spurs (16-56) 104 – Suns (42-30) 102

Mavericks (42-29) 115 – Jazz (29-43) 105

Two days after beating the San Antonio Spurs by 25, the Suns played the same team in the same arena. The Spurs were missing star rookie Victor Wembanyama this time. Surprise! The Spurs flipped the script with a 104-102 victory.

Luka Doncic had 29 points, 13 assists, and 12 rebounds to help the Mavericks beat the Jazz 115-105 on Monday night. Kyrie earned their fourth consecutive victory. P.J. Washington had 16 points, and Daniel Gafford finished with 13 points and ten rebounds.

Tuesday

Thunder (49-21) at New Orleans Pelicans (44-27) at 7:00 pm

Mavericks (42-29) at Sacramento Kings (42-29) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Tuesday

Stars (44-19-9) at San Jose Sharks (16-46-8) at 9:30 pm ESPN+

COLLEGE

NCAAW

Monday

No. 1 Iowa (31-4 15-1) 64 – No. 8 West Virginia (25-8 6-5) 54

In 17 days from February 15 to March 3, Iowa senior Caitlin Clark broke Kelsey Plum’s record to become the all-time women’s NCAA Division I scoring leader, passed AIAW legend Lynette Woodard for the significant college scoring record, and passed LSU legend Pete Maravich for most career points in Division I history for men and women.

No. 4 Indiana (25-5 17-0) 75 – No. 5 Oklahoma (23-10 8-4) 68

GOLF

Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golfer Sam Benson enters the final round of The Big Texan in a tie for 16th place after the first two rounds played at Riverhill Country Club on Monday. Benson (Gilmer – New Diana) shot matching scores of 73 in both rounds to total 146. He is in a six-way tie for 16th place. The Lions are 15th with a team score of 628 (305-323), eight back of Western Illinois.

SOFTBALL

Pine Bluff at A&M-Commerce Tuesday at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Pine Bluff at A&M-Commerce Wednesday at 1:00 pm ESPN+

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team welcomes Arkansas-Pine Bluff this week to close the nine-game home stand. The Lions are on the road for its next conference series, heading to UIW this weekend and Nicholls next week while hosting UT Arlington next Monday night. The Lions have dropped their first three conference series of the season, falling on the road at A&M-Corpus Christi and home against Southeastern and Lamar.

HIGH SCHOOL

Softball and baseball are back on the diamond tonight.