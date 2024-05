Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

Thunder (2-2) 100 – Mavericks (2-2) 96

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 34 points, and the Thunder overcame a Mavericks franchise playoff-record 13 blocks, rallying for a 100-96 victory Monday night to even their Western Conference semifinal series at 2-2. Game 5 is Wednesday at 8:30 pm on TNT.

Celtics (3-1) 109 – Cavaliers (1-3) 102

NHL

Monday

West Round 2 G4

Stars (3-1) 5 – Avalanche (1-3) 1

Wyatt Johnston scored twice on the eve of his 21st birthday as the Dallas Stars pushed Colorado to the brink of elimination Monday night with a 5-1 win in Game 4. Game 5 is Wednesday 7:00 pm at Dallas on ESPN.

MLB

Monday

Guardians (26-16) 7 – Rangers (22-21) 0

Astros (16-25) 9 – Athletics (19-24) 2

Tuesday

Guardians (26-16) at Arlington Rangers (22-21) at 7:05 pm

Athletics (19-24) at Houston Astros (16-25) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

Tuesday

Baseball

No. 12 Oklahoma (32-17) vs. Xavier 11:00 am

Houston (25-26) at Sam Houston 6:30 pm

Baylor (21-29) at TCU (30-17) Canceled

HIGH SCHOOL

REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Softball

Region II

6A

Rockwall vs. Oak Ridge at Georgetown 6:30 pm, G2 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

5A

Wakeland vs. Melissa at Frisco 6:30 pm, G1 Wed, G2 Thu, G3 Sat

Walnut Grove vs. Forney at Plano East 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat

4A

Aubrey vs. Sulphur Springs at Community Thu at 7:00 pm One Game

Van Alstyne vs. Canton

3A

Rains vs. Mt Vernon at Commerce 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat

Whitesboro vs. Queen City at Chisum 6:30 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Shelbyville at Rusk G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A Region II

Jonesboro vs. Dodd City at Waxahachie Fri at 6:00 pm One Game

Baseball

6A

Rockwall vs. Midway

Rockwall-Heath vs. Mansfield Legacy

5A

Forney vs. Lufkin at Bullard 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Longview Sat 2:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy

4A

Celina vs. Godley

Lindale vs. Pleasant Grove

North Lamar vs. Liberty-Eylau at Winnsboro 7:00 pm, Fri One Game

3A

Edgewood vs. Gunter

Tatum vs. West Rusk at Brook Hill 7:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Boyd vs. Rains

Atlanta vs. Harmony

2A Region II

Sam Rayburn vs. Collinsville

Tom Bean vs. Era at Sherman G1 Fri 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat at 2:00 pm

2A Region III

Kerens vs. Beckville Mike Carter G1-2 Thu 4:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

Gary vs. Shelbyville at Nacogdoches G1 Wed 6:00 pm. G 2-3 Sat Noon

Harleton vs. Frankston at Carthage G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

Garrison vs. Centerville

1A Region II

Electra vs. Dodd City at Sanger Wed at 6:30 pm One Game

1A Region III

Neches vs. Union Hill 6:00 pm, G1 Thu, G2 Fri, G3 Sat 5:00 pm