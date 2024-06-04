Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Troy Weaver is out as general manager of the Detroit Pistons amid a retooled front office. Detroit has had the NBA’s worst record the past two seasons and won just 23% of its games over four years with Weaver in charge of basketball operations.

NHL

Regarding the Dallas Stars’ performance in Game 6, captain Jamie Benn said it was likely his team’s best performance of the Western Conference finals. The opponent eliminated the Stars in Game 6 of a West final for the second year. Despite taking three times the shots and owning the puck 75% of the time, the Stars fell short in a 2-1 loss Sunday to the Edmonton Oilers, who reached the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006.

MLB

Monday

Tigers (30-30) 2 – Rangers (29-31) 1

Astros (27-34) 7 – Cardinals (28-30) 4

Texas native Jake Rogers homed twice, and the Detroit Tigers did in the Rangers 2-1. Houston’s Alex Bergman and Yainer Diaz (YAN-ner) went long in the eighth. That helped the Astros top the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4.

Tuesday

Tigers (30-30) at Arlington Rangers (29-31) at 7:05 pm

Cardinals (28-30) at Houston Astros (27-34) at 7:10 pm

NFL

Dallas Cowboys Hall of Famer Larry Allen died suddenly at 52 while vacationing with his family in Mexico. They named him to the Pro Bowl eleven times and inducted him into the Football Hall of Fame in 2013. Allen played for the Dallas Cowboys from 1994 through 2005 and won the Super Bowl in 1995. His last two seasons were with the San Fransisco 49ers.

COLLEGE

Softball World Series

Double Elimination Round

Monday

No. 1 Texas (55-8) 1 – No. 8 Stanford (50-17) 0

No. 4 Florida (54-14) 9 – No. 2 Oklahoma (56-7) 3

Elimination Game

Tuesday

No. 4 Florida (54-14) vs. No. 2 Oklahoma (56-7) at 1:00 pm ESPN

Baseball

Championship

Monday

No. 4 North Carolina (45-14) 4 – LSU (43-23) 3

North Carolina advances to Super Regional

UConn (35-24) 7 – No. 9 Oklahoma (40-21) 1

UConn advances to Super Regional

GOLF

The Southland Conference named Texas A&M University-Commerce golfers Chance Mulligan, Benz Far-Arun, and Jordan Dusckas (DUS-kahs) to the All-Academic teams.

The Southland Conference also named two Texas A&M University-Commerce basketball student-athletes to the All-Academic teams. Ant Abraham (Mount Vernon, N.Y.) was named to the second team on the men’s side, while Mia Deck (Frisco, Lone Star) made the first team on the women’s side.

Texas A&M University-Commerce announced a revised football schedule for the 2024 season on Thursday, adding Stephen F. Austin to the Southland Conference on July 1. The SLC released a revamped football schedule for all nine teams. This year will be unique because the Lions play seven conference schools, but they count six as conference games. This year’s home contest against SFA is a non-conference game.

HIGH SCHOOL

The 2024-2025 Tiger Doll Officers and Sergeants attended an American Dance/Drill Team officer camp from May 29-31 at the Hilton Dallas/Rockwall Lakefront Hotel. They participated in numerous dance and leadership sessions, created their choreography, and planned team events for the upcoming year. They evaluated the officers on three dance routines and the sergeants on their creative projects. The officers received the Diamond Sweepstakes award and were voted the Gussie Nell Davis Team of the Week. The Sergeants received the Social Officer Award of Excellence and the Spirit of ADTS award.

Nine Mount Pleasant High School Goin’ Gold Band members earned state medals at the UIL State Solo and Ensemble contest held in and around the Austin area on May 25-27.