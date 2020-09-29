Tuesday’s Sports

Tampa Bay Lightning’s Pat Maroon (14) watches the puck go in past Dallas Stars’ goalie Anton Khudobin (35) on a shot from Lightning’s Blake Coleman (not shown) during second-period NHL Stanley Cup finals hockey game action in Edmonton, Alberta, Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP)

NHL

The Dallas Stars failed to come up with another Stanley Cup. Their season ended with a 2-0 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton Monday night. Dallas came undone by mounting injuries and the failure of primary front-liners.

NFL

Patrick Mahomes threw a ton of yards and four touchdowns, and everything he did worked. The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs rolled past Baltimore Ravens 34-20 Monday night.

NBA

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom approved legislation prompted by the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight other people that makes it a crime for first responders to take unauthorized photos of deceased people at the scene of an accident or crime. Reports surfaced after the Jan. 26 crash that killed Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and others that first responders started sharing the victims’ graphic photos.

MLB

Jay Johnstone, who won World Series championships as a versatile outfielder with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers while being baseball’s merry prankster, died from COVID-19 Saturday. He was 74.

HIGH SCHOOL

West Sabine will host Haynesville, Louisiana east of Pineland Friday. Their second district game had scheduled Overton, who canceled because of COVID-19.

Brook Hill notified Brownsboro they would be setting out their game Friday because of COVID-19. Brownsboro is looking for a replacement after losing to Rusk last week 49-7 and they are 1-3 on the year.

Bishop TK Gorman canceled its second game because of COVID. This time it is against Arlington Grace Prep after Gorman had additional players testing positive.

Mt Pleasant Athletics received a call from Marshall explaining their 7th B Team is quarantined and would not play on Monday. Mt Pleasant did play the 7th-grade A game on Monday (Sep. 28) at 5:30 pm.

There will not be any football played this evening (Sep. 29) for Paris Junior High. Anna School is not coming here to play 8th-grade PJH football, and we are not going to Anna to play 7th-grade football.

There is a PJH Volleyball vs. Pittsburg tonight at PJH Gym beginning at 4:00.