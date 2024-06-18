ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Tuesday’s Sports

NBA FINALS

Celtics (64-18 4-1) 106 – Mavericks (50-32 1-4) 88

The Boston Celtics are the 2024 NBA Champions claiming their 18th title. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points to lead the Boston franchise to its 18th championship and Tatum’s first, beating the Dallas Mavericks in a five-game series. Jaylen Brown claimed the Bill Russell NBA Finals MVP with 21 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Brown and Tatum played in a combined 107 career playoff games as a duo, the most ever by teammates before winning an NBA title.

As the Dallas Mavericks essentially waved the white flag, substituting for all of their starters while trailing by 21 points with 2:37 remaining in Monday’s Game 5, Kyrie Irving walked toward the other end of the floor to congratulate his former teammates Brown and Tatum. As well as other members of the Celtics who won Game 5, 106-88.

NHL STANLEY CUP

Tuesday

Oilers (49-26-6 1-3) at Sunrise, FL, Panthers (52-24-6 3-1) at 7:00 pm ABC/ESPN+

MLB

Monday

Mets (34-37) 14 – Rangers (33-39) 2

Astros – Idle

The Met’s DJ Stewart hit a three-run homer and Brandon Nimmo (KNEE-mo) also went deep around a bunch of singles as they extended their winning streak to six games with a 14-2 victory over the Rangers.

Tuesday

Mets (34-37) at Arlington Rangers (33-39) at 7:05 pm

Astros (33-39) at Chicago White Sox (19-54) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE MEN’S WORLD SERIES

Monday

Double Elimination

No. 3 Texas A&M (51-13) 5 – No. 2 Kentucky (46-15) 1

Florida (35-29) 5 – No. 10 North Carolina State (38-23) 4

It was A&M’s first 2-0 start in MCWS program history. Following the game Ryan Prager was given credit with 6.2 hitless innings in a shutout vs. Kentucky.

