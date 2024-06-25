Tuesday’s Sports

NHL STANLEY CUP

Monday

Game 7 Panthers (4-3) 2 – Oilers (3-4) 1 Winner

Aleksander Barkov lifted the Stanley Cup and nearly three decades of failures after defeating the Oilers in Game 7. The Florida Panthers are Stanley Cup champions after 25 years between playoff series victories. The Panthers had a 2-1 win for the fourth out of seven games over the Oilers.

MLB

Monday

Brewers (46-33) 6 – Rangers (37-41) 3

Rhys Hoskins put Milwaukee ahead with a grand slam during a five-run rally in the sixth inning on Monday. That sent the Brewers ahead of Texas 6-3 to snap the Rangers’ four-game winning streak. Adolis García (AD-o-LEASE) homered for the Rangers.

Tuesday

Rockies (27-51) at Houston Astros (38-40) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (37-41) at Milwaukee Brewers (46-33) at 7:10 pm

NFL

The Carolina Panthers will still call Charlotte home. The Charlotte City Council voted Monday night to approve a joint $800 million stadium renovation plan with the Panthers, which will tie the NFL team to the city for 20 years.

COLLEGE

MCWS

Monday

No. 1 Tennessee (60-13 2-1) 6 – No. 3 Texas A&M (53-15 1-2) 5

Coach Tony Vitello jumped into the stands to share a group hug with the legion of Tennessee fans who invaded Omaha. His players ran a lap around the warning track, high-fiving them. Tennessee finally won its first national championship in baseball. Christian Moore hit a leadoff homer, and Dylan Dreiling went deep for the third time in three games. Tennessee survived anxious moments late to take the title with a 6-5 victory over Texas A&M on Monday night in Game 3 of the Men’s College World Series finals.