Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

Astros (43-41) 3 – Blue Jays (38-46) 1

Rangers – Idle

Hunter Brown pitched six shutout innings, Jeremy Peña and Yordan Alvarez hit home runs, and the Houston Astros beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Monday afternoon for their tenth win in 11 games. After going 4-0 with a 1.16 ERA in five June starts, Brown (6-5) opened July with another solid outing. The right-hander allowed two hits, both singles. He walked three and struck out five.

Tuesday

Astros (43-41) at Toronto Blue Jays (38-46) at 6:07 pm

Padres (46-42) at Arlington Rangers (38-46) at 7:05 pm

The 2024 MLB Home Run Derby rules have been altered significantly, with some changes designed to reduce the frantic pace that has concerned past participants. Within each player’s timed round, the hitter will see 40 pitches. That is similar to how they shoot a maximum number of basketballs in the NBA 3-point contest. It will place a more significant premium on efficiency between the batting practice pitchers and the hitters.

NBA

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum agreed to a five-year, $314 million extension, the largest contract in NBA history. Sources said the deal includes a player option and trade kicker. Tatum, 26, led Boston to its 18th NBA title with a five-game victory over the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Finals, averaging 22.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 7.2 assists as the Celtics passed their forever rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, for the most championships in league history.

COLLEGE

You can watch the 2024 season opener for the Texas A&M University-Commerce football team on national television. As announced on Monday, truTV and MAX will broadcast the Lions’ game at San Diego on August 31. The Lions and the Aztecs will face off on truTV at 3:00 pm Texas time kickoff at Snapdragon Stadium. It marks the first Saturday game to be broadcast on truTV this season. The game can also be conveniently streamed on MAX, ensuring all Lion’s fans and potential viewers can catch the action. It is the first Lion football game nationally televised since the 2017 National Championship.

Oklahoma finally got the chance to celebrate its long-awaited move to the Southeastern Conference. As the switch from the Big 12 became official on Monday, the school finally was letting loose. Festivities started Sunday night and stretched to events statewide on Monday. On Monday afternoon, there were pep rallies in Norman.