Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Monday

Angels (37-52) 3 – Rangers (42-48) 2

Astros – Idle

Tuesday

Marlins (32-58) at Houston Astros (46-44) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (42-48) at Anaheim Angels (37-52) at 8:38 pm

Willie Mays received final military honors for serving in the U.S. Army during a special presentation of an American flag to his son Michael. They sounded taps were at a public memorial service Monday for the late Hall of Famer.

NFL

Defensive end Jerry Hughes has re-signed with the Houston Texans for his 15th NFL season, according to the league’s transactions wire. It will be Hughes’ third with the Texans. Hughes, who will turn 36 next month, has 70 sacks in his career, which includes nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills and two with the Indianapolis Colts.

NHL

The Dallas Stars are taking their local game broadcasts directly to consumers for free after years of fans needing help watching the team’s games on a regional sports network. The NHL team announced Monday that it has entered into a seven-year agreement with A Parent Media Co. Inc. to stream all of the Stars’ regional games free of charge on a new VICTORY+ streaming service starting next season. The move comes after the Stars and financially troubled Diamond Sports Group mutually agreed to end their rights agreement for games on Bally Sports Southwest.