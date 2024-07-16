Tuesday’s Sports

MLB All-Stars

The Home Run Derby title is coming to Southern California. Los Angeles Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez edged Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. in the final round during the MLB event Monday to claim the title. Hernandez went first in the final round and hit 14 homers, with Witt Jr. coming just short at 13. It came down to Witt Jr.’s final attempt, which fell a few shy of potentially tying it.

The Baltimore Orioles’ Corbin Burnes will start for the American League in Tuesday night’s All-Star Game against Pittsburg Pirates rookie Paul Skenes. A 29-year-old right-hander, Burnes is 9-4 with a 2.93 ERA in his first season with the Orioles, who acquired him from the Milwaukee Brewers just before spring training. Burnes is the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner and an All-Star for the fourth straight season. He will become the fifth Orioles pitcher to start an All-Star Game, the first since Steve Stone in 1980.

The first two days of the 2024 MLB draft are behind us. The Cleveland Guardians took Travis Bazzana with the No. 1 overall pick on Sunday night.

WNBA

Caitlin Clark’s goals are the same. She wants to play in the Olympics one day. Clark not only helped her squad stay in the WNBA playoff race with a strong finish in the Indiana Fever’s 81-74 victory at Minnesota on Sunday but did so against a Lynx team coached by the leader of the U.S. women’s national team, Cheryl Reeve. Clark will be at Arlington Wednesday evening at 6:30, taking on the Dallas Wings on ESPN. The Fever is 11-14, while the Wings are 5-19.

TEAM USA

Team USA beat Australia 98-92 in an exhibition Monday in Abu Dhabi in front of a record crowd of 12,217 fans at Etihad Arena. It’s a second straight win over a medal contender for the U.S., but there were a few things to pay attention to that the Aussies, always a perfect test in run-ups to significant events, showed.