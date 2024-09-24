Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Monday

Bills (3-0) 47 – Jaguars (0-3) 10

Commanders (2-1) 38 – Bengals (0-3) 33

Jaden Daniels, the No. 2 overall draft pick, threw for two touchdowns and ran for a score in a remarkably efficient performance. As a result, the Commanders stunned Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 on Monday night.

Josh Allen threw four touchdown passes, and the Bills scored TDs on each of their five first-half drives in a 47-10 win over a misfiring Trevor Lawrence and the unraveling Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday night.

Smith County sentenced Patrick Mahomes, Sr., 54, to five years probation after pleading guilty to felony DWI. They also suspended his license for one year, and he will have a breathalyzer ignition device installed in his vehicle. He must also spend ten days in jail. He’s the father of Kansas City’s Quarterback Patrick Mahomes Junior.

MLB

Monday

Mariners (81-76) 6 – Astros (85-72) 1

Bryce Miller pitched seven shutout innings, and Julio Rodríguez had three hits and two RBI to help the Seattle Mariners to a 6-1 win Monday night over Houston. It prevented the Astros from clinching the AL West title. Yordan Alvarez has a sprained right knee and won’t play in Houston’s series against Seattle, which goes through Wednesday.

Tuesday

Mariners (81-76) at Houston Astros (85-72) at 7:10 pm

Rangers (74-82) at Oakland Athletics (67-89) at 8:40 pm

NCAAF

According to ESPN, Utah State has accepted an invitation to join the Pac-12 and become the newly formatted conference’s seventh member.

Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables said Monday night that Michael Hawkins, Jr., will be the Sooners’ starting quarterback for Saturday’s game at Auburn. He is replacing Jackson Arnold, who started the first four games this season.

TAMUC

At the Bearkat Invitational on Monday at the Raven’s Nest Golf Club, the Commerce women’s golf team nailed down third after two rounds, while Marie Baertz (BEAR-it) is sixth. The Lions shot a 604 (305-299), four strokes ahead of UT Arlington and 11 back of Tarleton. Sam Houston leads its home tournament by 29 strokes with a score of 564.

Commerce Lions volleyball team enters the business end of the season, playing three matches this week to begin Southland Conference play, including two at home. They are at Northwestern State at 6:30 on Tuesday evening. Thursday, it’s UIW at 6:30, and NcNeese is in town Saturday at 1:00 pm on ESPN+

HIGH SCHOOL

Hallsville High School Quarterback Josh Seals is recovering after he suffered a severe injury in the final minutes of a game with Pine Tree. He was taken off the field on a stretcher. Josh’s family said he has regained movement, can feel his extremities, and is now in a neck brace. He will continue to follow up with a neurologist.

Commerce High School will no longer use the campus of “Old ET.” For the first time in 74 years, the high school has its high school field for Friday night home games. Commerce High School had a ribbon-cutting before their game against Whitesboro. Whitesboro won the opener 27-24.

TARGET

Lauren Burge has done it again! She shot a 395/400 at The Toepperwein (toe-PER-wen) shoot at the San Antonio Gun Club last weekend. Lauren is the first female high overall gun champion to win the event since the shoot began in 1967.

NFL

Lunes

Bills (3-0) 47 – Jaguares (0-3) 10

Comandantes (2-1) 38 – Bengalíes (0-3) 33

Jaden Daniels, la segunda selección global del draft, lanzó para dos touchdowns y corrió para una anotación en una actuación notablemente eficiente. Como resultado, los Commanders sorprendieron a Joe Burrow y los Cincinnati Bengals 38-33 el lunes por la noche.

Josh Allen lanzó cuatro pases de touchdown, y los Bills anotaron touchdowns en cada una de sus cinco series de la primera mitad en una victoria por 47-10 sobre un Trevor Lawrence fallido y los Jaguars de Jacksonville el lunes por la noche.

El condado de Smith sentenció a Patrick Mahomes, Sr., de 54 años, a cinco años de libertad condicional después de declararse culpable de un delito grave de DWI. También le suspendieron la licencia por un año, y se le instalará un dispositivo de encendido por alcoholímetro en su vehículo. También deberá pasar diez días en la cárcel. Es el padre del mariscal de campo de Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes Junior.

Grandes Ligas

Lunes

Marineros (81-76) 6 – Astros (85-72) 1

Bryce Miller lanzó siete entradas en blanco, y Julio Rodríguez tuvo tres hits y dos carreras impulsadas para ayudar a los Marineros de Seattle a una victoria el lunes por 6-1 sobre Houston. Evitó que los Astros aseguraran el título de la División Oeste de la Liga Americana. El cubano Yordan Álvarez tiene un esguince en la rodilla derecha y no jugará en la serie de Houston contra Seattle, que se extiende hasta el miércoles.

Martes

Marineros (81-76) en Houston Astros (85-72) a las 7:10 pm

Rangers (74-82) en Oakland Athletics (67-89) a las 8:40 pm

NCAAF (en inglés)

Según ESPN, Utah State ha aceptado una invitación para unirse a la Pac-12 y convertirse en el séptimo miembro de la conferencia recién formateada.

El entrenador en jefe de Oklahoma, Brent Venables, dijo el lunes por la noche que Michael Hawkins, Jr., será el mariscal de campo titular de los Sooners para el partido del sábado en Auburn. Está reemplazando a Jackson Arnold, quien inició los primeros cuatro juegos de esta temporada.

TAMUC

En el Bearkat Invitational el lunes en el Raven’s Nest Golf Club, el equipo de golf femenino de Commerce se aseguró el tercer lugar después de dos rondas, mientras que Marie Baertz (BEAR-it) es sexta. Los Lions dispararon un 604 (305-299), cuatro golpes por delante de UT Arlington y 11 detrás de Tarleton. Sam Houston lidera su torneo local por 29 golpes con una puntuación de 564.

El equipo de voleibol de los Leones de Comercio entra en el final de la temporada, jugando tres partidos esta semana para comenzar el juego de la Conferencia Southland, incluidos dos en casa. Están en Northwestern State a las 6:30 de la noche del martes. El jueves, es UIW a las 6:30, y NcNeese está en la ciudad el sábado a la 1:00 pm en ESPN+

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

El mariscal de campo de la Escuela Secundaria Hallsville, Josh Seals, se está recuperando después de sufrir una grave lesión en los minutos finales de un juego con Pine Tree. Fue retirado del campo en camilla. La familia de Josh dijo que ha recuperado el movimiento, puede sentir sus extremidades y ahora tiene un collarín. Continuará haciendo un seguimiento con un neurólogo.

Commerce High School ya no usará el campus de “Old ET”. Por primera vez en 74 años, la escuela secundaria tiene su campo de secundaria para los juegos en casa los viernes por la noche. La Escuela Secundaria Commerce tuvo un corte de cinta antes de su juego contra Whitesboro. Whitesboro ganó el primer partido 27-24.

BLANCO

¡Lauren Burge lo ha vuelto a hacer! Disparó un 395/400 en The Toepperwein en el San Antonio Gun Club el fin de semana pasado. Lauren es la primera campeona femenina de armas de fuego en ganar el evento desde que comenzó el rodaje en 1967.