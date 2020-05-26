Tuesday’s Sports

PGA

Two of the biggest names from the PGA Tour and the NFL proved to be must-see TV. Turner Sports said the Sunday telecast of “The Match: Champions for Charity” attracted an average of 5.8 million viewers across four of its networks. Turner says it was the most-watched golf telecast in cable TV history. It said the previous record was 4.9 million viewers on ESPN at the 2010 Masters, the year Tiger Woods returned to golf for the first time since the scandal in his personal life.

NBA

A hospital released Georgetown basketball coach and former NBA great Patrick Ewing, 57, and he is recovering from COVID-19 at home. The Hall of Famer played with the New York Knicks in the NBA. He announced Friday that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was in the hospital.

NASCAR

On Monday, NASCAR suspended three critical crew members for Denny Hamlin’s team because a piece of tungsten fell off his car on the pace lap before the Coca-Cola 600. The tungsten is required to meet minimum weight requirements on the racecar, and the NASCAR rule book states if it separates at any point, it is an automatic four-race suspension for the crew chief, car chief, and engineer.

HIGH SCHOOL

On Thursday, an organization that runs tournaments nationwide, Championship ‘7 on 7’ announced the “Battle for Texas,” a ‘7 on 7′ competition would be in late June at College Station. The Texas High School Coaches Association is fighting the tournament because it is not suitable for high school football, and the UIL.

Cumby ISD will have some new faces in the Athletic Department. Charles Boles is the new head football coach and athletic director. Justin Jones will be the head boys’ basketball coach, and Rocio Medrano-Lopez is head girls’ basketball coach.

Saltillo ISD alumnus Brock Giles will head girls’ basketball coach at Denison ISD. Rod Been, the current head coach, announced that he was stepping down last week. Brock is the son of Bill Giles, the head girls’ basketball coach and athletic director at Saltillo.