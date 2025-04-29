Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Five East Texans signed deals with NFL teams following the 3-day NFL draft event in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Stephen F. Austin University also had a player sign a contract after the draft.

Keivie Rose (Henderson) signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6′3, 314-pound defensive lineman played college ball at the University of Arkansas.

Nash Jones (Nacogdoches) signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The offensive lineman played college ball at Texas State University.

Moochie Dixon (Carthage) and Elliott Davison (Tyler Legacy) signed with the New Orleans Saints. Dixon played for Southern Methodist University, while Davison finished his career at the University of Texas—San Antonio.

Jerrin Thompson (Lufkin) signed with the Tennessee Titans. The safety finished his career at Auburn University.

Former SFA Lumberjack Bruce Harmon signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

NBA

Monday

West 1st Round, G4

Warriors (48-34, 5-1) 109 – Rockets (52-30, 1-5) 106

Jimmy Butler converted three free throws with 58.7 seconds left, grabbed the game-clinching rebound with 4 seconds to go, and then made two more free throws on the way to 27 points in his return from a pelvic injury, sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 109-106 on Monday night in a heated Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.

NHL

Monday

West 1st Round, G5

Stars (50-26-6, 3-2) 6 – Avalanche (49-29-4, 2-3) 2

Game 6 is Thursday in Denver, TBD

MLB

Monday

Athletics (15-14) 2 – Rangers (15-14) 1

Astros (15-13) 8 – Tigers (18-11) 5

Tuesday

Athletics (15-14) at Arlington Rangers (15-14) at 7:05 pm

Tigers (18-11) at Houston Astros (15-13) at 7:10 pm

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

No. 10 LSU (39-11) 10 – No. 6 Florida (41-12) 2 UPSET

Tatum Wright has guided the East Texas A&M University softball team to clinch its first-ever Southland Conference Tournament bid. On Monday afternoon, they named Wright the SLC Hitter of the Week for the final week of the regular season. Wright (Frisco – Centennial) batted leadoff in all three games last week, hitting .545 with two home runs, six RBIs, and slugging 1.275 as the Lions clinched their first bid to the Southland tournament. She hit two solo home runs and assisted in turning three double plays defensively.

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

SOFTBALL

Tuesday

G1 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd at McKinney Boyd at 7:00 pm ETB

Thursday

G2 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd at Ennis at 7:00 pm

G1 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff at Tyler Legacy at 7:00 pm

Friday

G3 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd at McKinney Boyd at 7:00 pm

G2 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff at Tyler Legacy at 7:00 pm

Saturday

G3 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff at Tyler Legacy at 7:00 pm

Monday

Whitewright 8 – Trenton 3

Blue Ridge 2 – Leonard 2 Final

Mt Pleasant 8 – Texas High 6

Wednesday

G1 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro at Paris at 7:00 pm

Thursday

G2 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro at Paris at 7:00 pm

Friday

G3 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro at Paris at 7:00 pm

NFL

Cinco East Texans firmaron acuerdos con equipos de la NFL después del evento de draft de la NFL de 3 días en Green Bay, Wisconsin. La Universidad Stephen F. Austin también hizo que un jugador firmara un contrato después del draft.

Keivie Rose (Henderson) firmó con los Jacksonville Jaguars. El liniero defensivo de 6′3 pulgadas y 314 libras jugó pelota universitaria en la Universidad de Arkansas.

Nash Jones (Nacogdoches) firmó con Los Angeles Chargers. El liniero ofensivo jugó pelota universitaria en la Universidad Estatal de Texas.

Moochie Dixon (Carthage) y Elliott Davison (Tyler Legacy) firmaron con los New Orleans Saints. Dixon jugó para la Universidad Metodista del Sur, mientras que Davison terminó su carrera en la Universidad de Texas-San Antonio.

Jerrin Thompson (Lufkin) firmó con los Tennessee Titans. El safety terminó su carrera en la Universidad de Auburn.

El ex leñador de SFA, Bruce Harmon, firmó un contrato con los Dallas Cowboys.

Mt Pleasant HS vs Melissa HS

Game 1

Thursday at Melissa 7:00 pm

Z-Plex Sports

4220 E Melissa Rd, Melissa, TX 75454

Buy Tickets at https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/7gVgCXDRO0hMnrwBh6f1cW506T?domain=melissaisd.hometownticketing.com.

Game 2

Saturday at Mt Pleasant Noon

O.L. Colley Field

Buy Tickets at https://mpisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/752

Game 3 (if necessary)

30 min after G2

$5 for adults

$3 for students

All passes accepted

Mt Pleasant HS vs Melissa HS

Juego 1

Jueves en Melissa 7:00 pm

Deportes Z-Plex

4220 E Melissa Rd, Melissa, TX 75454

Compra las entradas en https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/7gVgCXDRO0hMnrwBh6f1cW506T?domain=melissaisd.hometownticketing.com.

Juego 2

Sábado en el Monte Agradable al mediodía

O.L. Campo Colley

Comprar entradas en https://mpisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/752

Juego 3 (si es necesario)

30 min después de G2

$5 para adultos

$3 para estudiantes

Se aceptan todos los pases

NBA

Lunes

Oeste 1ª Ronda, G4

Warriors (48-34, 5-1) 109 – Rockets (52-30, 1-5) 106

Jimmy Butler convirtió tres tiros libres con 58,7 segundos por jugar, capturó el rebote decisivo con 4 segundos por jugar, y luego anotó dos tiros libres más para llegar a 27 puntos en su regreso de una lesión pélvica, enviando a los Warriors de Golden State a vencer a los Rockets de Houston 109-106 el lunes por la noche en un acalorado Juego 4 para tomar una ventaja de 3-1 en la serie de playoffs de primera ronda.

NHL

Lunes

Oeste 1ª Ronda, G5

Estrellas (50-26-6, 3-2) 6 – Avalancha (49-29-4, 2-3) 2

El Juego 6 es el jueves en Denver, por determinar

Grandes Ligas

Lunes

Atletismo (15-14) 2 – Rangers (15-14) 1

Astros (15-13) 8 – Tigres (18-11) 5

Martes

Atletismo (15-14) en Arlington Rangers (15-14) a las 7:05 pm

Tigres (18-11) en Houston Astros (15-13) a las 7:10 pm

UNIVERSIDAD

SÓFBOL

Nº 10 LSU (39-11) 10 – Nº 6 Florida (41-12) 2 SORPRESA

Tatum Wright ha guiado al equipo de softbol de la Universidad East Texas A&M a asegurar su primera candidatura al Torneo de la Conferencia Southland. El lunes por la tarde, nombraron a Wright como el Bateador de la Semana de SLC para la última semana de la temporada regular. Wright (Frisco – Centennial) bateó como primer bate en los tres juegos de la semana pasada, bateando .545 con dos jonrones, seis carreras impulsadas y slugging de 1.275 cuando los Lions aseguraron su primera oferta para el torneo de Southland. Conectó dos jonrones solitarios y asistió en la conversión de tres dobles matanzas a la defensiva.

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

BÉISBOL

SÓFBOL

Martes

G1 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd en McKinney Boyd a las 7:00 pm ETB

Jueves

G2 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd en Ennis a las 7:00 pm

G1 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff en Tyler Legacy a las 7:00 pm

Viernes

G3 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd en McKinney Boyd a las 7:00 pm

G2 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff en Tyler Legacy a las 7:00 pm

Sábado

G3 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff en Tyler Legacy a las 7:00 pm

Lunes

Whitewright 8 – Trenton 3

Blue Ridge 2 – Leonard 2 Final

Mt Pleasant 8 – Texas High 6

Miércoles

G1 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro en París a las 7:00 pm

Jueves

G2 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro en París a las 7:00 pm

Viernes

G3 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro en París a las 7:00 pm