Tuesday’s Sports

NFL
Five East Texans signed deals with NFL teams following the 3-day NFL draft event in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Stephen F. Austin University also had a player sign a contract after the draft.
- Keivie Rose (Henderson) signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 6′3, 314-pound defensive lineman played college ball at the University of Arkansas.
- Nash Jones (Nacogdoches) signed with the Los Angeles Chargers. The offensive lineman played college ball at Texas State University.
- Moochie Dixon (Carthage) and Elliott Davison (Tyler Legacy) signed with the New Orleans Saints. Dixon played for Southern Methodist University, while Davison finished his career at the University of Texas—San Antonio.
- Jerrin Thompson (Lufkin) signed with the Tennessee Titans. The safety finished his career at Auburn University.
- Former SFA Lumberjack Bruce Harmon signed a contract with the Dallas Cowboys.
NBA
Monday
West 1st Round, G4
Warriors (48-34, 5-1) 109 – Rockets (52-30, 1-5) 106
Jimmy Butler converted three free throws with 58.7 seconds left, grabbed the game-clinching rebound with 4 seconds to go, and then made two more free throws on the way to 27 points in his return from a pelvic injury, sending the Golden State Warriors past the Houston Rockets 109-106 on Monday night in a heated Game 4 to take a 3-1 lead in the first-round playoff series.
NHL
Monday
West 1st Round, G5
Stars (50-26-6, 3-2) 6 – Avalanche (49-29-4, 2-3) 2
Game 6 is Thursday in Denver, TBD
MLB
Monday
Athletics (15-14) 2 – Rangers (15-14) 1
Astros (15-13) 8 – Tigers (18-11) 5
Tuesday
Athletics (15-14) at Arlington Rangers (15-14) at 7:05 pm
Tigers (18-11) at Houston Astros (15-13) at 7:10 pm
COLLEGE
SOFTBALL
No. 10 LSU (39-11) 10 – No. 6 Florida (41-12) 2 UPSET
Tatum Wright has guided the East Texas A&M University softball team to clinch its first-ever Southland Conference Tournament bid. On Monday afternoon, they named Wright the SLC Hitter of the Week for the final week of the regular season. Wright (Frisco – Centennial) batted leadoff in all three games last week, hitting .545 with two home runs, six RBIs, and slugging 1.275 as the Lions clinched their first bid to the Southland tournament. She hit two solo home runs and assisted in turning three double plays defensively.
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL
SOFTBALL
Tuesday
G1 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd at McKinney Boyd at 7:00 pm ETB
Thursday
G2 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd at Ennis at 7:00 pm
G1 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff at Tyler Legacy at 7:00 pm
Friday
G3 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd at McKinney Boyd at 7:00 pm
G2 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff at Tyler Legacy at 7:00 pm
Saturday
G3 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff at Tyler Legacy at 7:00 pm
Monday
Whitewright 8 – Trenton 3
Blue Ridge 2 – Leonard 2 Final
Mt Pleasant 8 – Texas High 6
Wednesday
G1 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro at Paris at 7:00 pm
Thursday
G2 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro at Paris at 7:00 pm
Friday
G3 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro at Paris at 7:00 pm
NFL
Cinco East Texans firmaron acuerdos con equipos de la NFL después del evento de draft de la NFL de 3 días en Green Bay, Wisconsin. La Universidad Stephen F. Austin también hizo que un jugador firmara un contrato después del draft.
- Keivie Rose (Henderson) firmó con los Jacksonville Jaguars. El liniero defensivo de 6′3 pulgadas y 314 libras jugó pelota universitaria en la Universidad de Arkansas.
- Nash Jones (Nacogdoches) firmó con Los Angeles Chargers. El liniero ofensivo jugó pelota universitaria en la Universidad Estatal de Texas.
- Moochie Dixon (Carthage) y Elliott Davison (Tyler Legacy) firmaron con los New Orleans Saints. Dixon jugó para la Universidad Metodista del Sur, mientras que Davison terminó su carrera en la Universidad de Texas-San Antonio.
- Jerrin Thompson (Lufkin) firmó con los Tennessee Titans. El safety terminó su carrera en la Universidad de Auburn.
- El ex leñador de SFA, Bruce Harmon, firmó un contrato con los Dallas Cowboys.
Mt Pleasant HS vs Melissa HS
Game 1
Thursday at Melissa 7:00 pm
Z-Plex Sports
4220 E Melissa Rd, Melissa, TX 75454
Buy Tickets at https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/7gVgCXDRO0hMnrwBh6f1cW506T?domain=melissaisd.hometownticketing.com.
Game 2
Saturday at Mt Pleasant Noon
O.L. Colley Field
Buy Tickets at https://mpisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/752
Game 3 (if necessary)
30 min after G2
$5 for adults
$3 for students
All passes accepted
Mt Pleasant HS vs Melissa HS
Juego 1
Jueves en Melissa 7:00 pm
Deportes Z-Plex
4220 E Melissa Rd, Melissa, TX 75454
Compra las entradas en https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/7gVgCXDRO0hMnrwBh6f1cW506T?domain=melissaisd.hometownticketing.com.
Juego 2
Sábado en el Monte Agradable al mediodía
O.L. Campo Colley
Comprar entradas en https://mpisd.hometownticketing.com/embed/event/752
Juego 3 (si es necesario)
30 min después de G2
$5 para adultos
$3 para estudiantes
Se aceptan todos los pases
NBA
Lunes
Oeste 1ª Ronda, G4
Warriors (48-34, 5-1) 109 – Rockets (52-30, 1-5) 106
Jimmy Butler convirtió tres tiros libres con 58,7 segundos por jugar, capturó el rebote decisivo con 4 segundos por jugar, y luego anotó dos tiros libres más para llegar a 27 puntos en su regreso de una lesión pélvica, enviando a los Warriors de Golden State a vencer a los Rockets de Houston 109-106 el lunes por la noche en un acalorado Juego 4 para tomar una ventaja de 3-1 en la serie de playoffs de primera ronda.
NHL
Lunes
Oeste 1ª Ronda, G5
Estrellas (50-26-6, 3-2) 6 – Avalancha (49-29-4, 2-3) 2
El Juego 6 es el jueves en Denver, por determinar
Grandes Ligas
Lunes
Atletismo (15-14) 2 – Rangers (15-14) 1
Astros (15-13) 8 – Tigres (18-11) 5
Martes
Atletismo (15-14) en Arlington Rangers (15-14) a las 7:05 pm
Tigres (18-11) en Houston Astros (15-13) a las 7:10 pm
UNIVERSIDAD
SÓFBOL
Nº 10 LSU (39-11) 10 – Nº 6 Florida (41-12) 2 SORPRESA
Tatum Wright ha guiado al equipo de softbol de la Universidad East Texas A&M a asegurar su primera candidatura al Torneo de la Conferencia Southland. El lunes por la tarde, nombraron a Wright como el Bateador de la Semana de SLC para la última semana de la temporada regular. Wright (Frisco – Centennial) bateó como primer bate en los tres juegos de la semana pasada, bateando .545 con dos jonrones, seis carreras impulsadas y slugging de 1.275 cuando los Lions aseguraron su primera oferta para el torneo de Southland. Conectó dos jonrones solitarios y asistió en la conversión de tres dobles matanzas a la defensiva.
ESCUELA SECUNDARIA
BÉISBOL
SÓFBOL
Martes
G1 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd en McKinney Boyd a las 7:00 pm ETB
Jueves
G2 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd en Ennis a las 7:00 pm
G1 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff en Tyler Legacy a las 7:00 pm
Viernes
G3 Mt Vernon vs. Boyd en McKinney Boyd a las 7:00 pm
G2 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff en Tyler Legacy a las 7:00 pm
Sábado
G3 Hughes Springs vs. Malakoff en Tyler Legacy a las 7:00 pm
Lunes
Whitewright 8 – Trenton 3
Blue Ridge 2 – Leonard 2 Final
Mt Pleasant 8 – Texas High 6
Miércoles
G1 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro en París a las 7:00 pm
Jueves
G2 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro en París a las 7:00 pm
Viernes
G3 Mt Vernon vs. Pottsboro en París a las 7:00 pm