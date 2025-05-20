Tuesday’s Sports

NBA
Tuesday
Timberwolves (49-33, 0-0) at Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, 0-0) at 7:30 pm on ESPN
The NBA announced Monday that it has fined Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language during a postgame media session. Williams’ actions occurred Sunday after the Thunder’s 125-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their conference semifinals playoff series. Williams scored 24 points to help the Thunder advance to the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City will open the series at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.
WNBA
Monday
Seattle Storm (1-1) 79 – Dallas Wings (0-2) 71
NHL
East Final – G1
Tuesday
Panthers (47-31-4, 0-0) at Raliegh Hurricanes (47-30-5, 0-0) at 7:00 pm on TNT
The Stars will host the Oilers on Wednesday night at 7:00 for Game 1 in the West Finals.
MLB
Monday
Astros (25-22) 4 – Rays (21-26) 3
Rangers – Idle
Tuesday
Astros (25-22) at Tampa Rays (21-26) at 6:05 pm
Rangers (25-23) at Bronx Yankees (27-19) at 6:05 pm
COLLEGE
BASEBALL
Tuesday
Rice vs UTSA at 11:30 am on ESPN+
Kentucky (29-23) vs. Oklahoma (33-19) at 1:00 pm on SEC
UT Arlington vs. Tarleton St at 2:00 pm on ESPN+
Apple St vs. Texas St. at 3:00 pm on ESPN+
Texas A&M (28-25) vs. Mississippi St (34-20) at 8:00 pm on SEC
HIGH SCHOOL
After winning the Regional Championship over Sanger, the Sulphur Springs Ladycat Softball team will play Andrews in the state Semifinals. Game 1 in a best-of-three series will be at 6:30 pm Thursday at Graham, west of Fort Worth. Game 2 will be at 5:00 pm on Saturday, and Game 3 possibly following.
NBA
Martes
Timberwolves (49-33, 0-0) en Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, 0-0) a las 19:30 horas por ESPN
La NBA anunció el lunes que multó al jugador del Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams, con 25.000 dólares por usar ropa con lenguaje soez durante una sesión de prensa posterior al partido. Las acciones de Williams tuvieron lugar el domingo después de la victoria del Thunder por 125-93 sobre los Denver Nuggets en el Juego 7 de su serie de playoffs de semifinales de conferencia. Williams anotó 24 puntos para ayudar al Thunder a avanzar a la final de la Conferencia Oeste. Oklahoma City abrirá la serie en casa contra los Minnesota Timberwolves esta noche.
WNBA
Lunes
Seattle Storm (1-1) 79 – Dallas Wings (0-2) 71
NHL
Final Este – G1
Martes
Panthers (47-31-4, 0-0) en Raliegh Hurricanes (47-30-5, 0-0) a las 7:00 pm en TNT
Los Stars recibirán a los Oilers el miércoles por la noche a las 7:00 para el Juego 1 de las Finales del Oeste.
Grandes Ligas
Lunes
Astros (25-22) 4 – Rays (21-26) 3
Rangers – Inactivo
Martes
Astros (25-22) en Tampa Rays (21-26) a las 6:05 pm
Rangers (25-23) en Yankees del Bronx (27-19) a las 6:05 pm
UNIVERSIDAD
BÉISBOL
Martes
Rice vs UTSA a las 11:30 am por ESPN+
Kentucky (29-23) vs. Oklahoma (33-19) a la 1:00 pm ON SEC
UT Arlington vs. Tarleton St a las 2:00 pm por ESPN+
Apple St vs. Texas St. a las 3:00 pm por ESPN+
Texas A&M (28-25) vs. Mississippi St (34-20) a las 8:00 pm en SEC
ESCUELA SECUNDARIA
Después de ganar el Campeonato Regional sobre Sanger, el equipo de Softbol Ladycat de Sulphur Springs ahora jugará contra Andrews en las semifinales estatales. El primer juego de una serie al mejor de tres será a las 6:30 pm el jueves en Graham, al oeste de Fort Worth. El segundo juego será a las 5:00 p.m. el sábado, y el tercer juego, si es necesario, seguirá.