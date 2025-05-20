Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Tuesday

Timberwolves (49-33, 0-0) at Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, 0-0) at 7:30 pm on ESPN

The NBA announced Monday that it has fined Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams $25,000 for wearing clothing with profane language during a postgame media session. Williams’ actions occurred Sunday after the Thunder’s 125-93 victory over the Denver Nuggets in Game 7 of their conference semifinals playoff series. Williams scored 24 points to help the Thunder advance to the Western Conference finals. Oklahoma City will open the series at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves tonight.

WNBA

Monday

Seattle Storm (1-1) 79 – Dallas Wings (0-2) 71

NHL

East Final – G1

Tuesday

Panthers (47-31-4, 0-0) at Raliegh Hurricanes (47-30-5, 0-0) at 7:00 pm on TNT

The Stars will host the Oilers on Wednesday night at 7:00 for Game 1 in the West Finals.

MLB

Monday

Astros (25-22) 4 – Rays (21-26) 3

Rangers – Idle

Tuesday

Astros (25-22) at Tampa Rays (21-26) at 6:05 pm

Rangers (25-23) at Bronx Yankees (27-19) at 6:05 pm

COLLEGE

BASEBALL

Tuesday

Rice vs UTSA at 11:30 am on ESPN+

Kentucky (29-23) vs. Oklahoma (33-19) at 1:00 pm on SEC

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton St at 2:00 pm on ESPN+

Apple St vs. Texas St. at 3:00 pm on ESPN+

Texas A&M (28-25) vs. Mississippi St (34-20) at 8:00 pm on SEC

HIGH SCHOOL

After winning the Regional Championship over Sanger, the Sulphur Springs Ladycat Softball team will play Andrews in the state Semifinals. Game 1 in a best-of-three series will be at 6:30 pm Thursday at Graham, west of Fort Worth. Game 2 will be at 5:00 pm on Saturday, and Game 3 possibly following.

NBA

Martes

Timberwolves (49-33, 0-0) en Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, 0-0) a las 19:30 horas por ESPN

La NBA anunció el lunes que multó al jugador del Oklahoma City Thunder, Jalen Williams, con 25.000 dólares por usar ropa con lenguaje soez durante una sesión de prensa posterior al partido. Las acciones de Williams tuvieron lugar el domingo después de la victoria del Thunder por 125-93 sobre los Denver Nuggets en el Juego 7 de su serie de playoffs de semifinales de conferencia. Williams anotó 24 puntos para ayudar al Thunder a avanzar a la final de la Conferencia Oeste. Oklahoma City abrirá la serie en casa contra los Minnesota Timberwolves esta noche.

WNBA

Lunes

Seattle Storm (1-1) 79 – Dallas Wings (0-2) 71

NHL

Final Este – G1

Martes

Panthers (47-31-4, 0-0) en Raliegh Hurricanes (47-30-5, 0-0) a las 7:00 pm en TNT

Los Stars recibirán a los Oilers el miércoles por la noche a las 7:00 para el Juego 1 de las Finales del Oeste.

Grandes Ligas

Lunes

Astros (25-22) 4 – Rays (21-26) 3

Rangers – Inactivo

Martes

Astros (25-22) en Tampa Rays (21-26) a las 6:05 pm

Rangers (25-23) en Yankees del Bronx (27-19) a las 6:05 pm

UNIVERSIDAD

BÉISBOL

Martes

Rice vs UTSA a las 11:30 am por ESPN+

Kentucky (29-23) vs. Oklahoma (33-19) a la 1:00 pm ON SEC

UT Arlington vs. Tarleton St a las 2:00 pm por ESPN+

Apple St vs. Texas St. a las 3:00 pm por ESPN+

Texas A&M (28-25) vs. Mississippi St (34-20) a las 8:00 pm en SEC

ESCUELA SECUNDARIA

Después de ganar el Campeonato Regional sobre Sanger, el equipo de Softbol Ladycat de Sulphur Springs ahora jugará contra Andrews en las semifinales estatales. El primer juego de una serie al mejor de tres será a las 6:30 pm el jueves en Graham, al oeste de Fort Worth. El segundo juego será a las 5:00 p.m. el sábado, y el tercer juego, si es necesario, seguirá.