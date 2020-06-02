Tuesday’s Sports

Pat Dye

BOXING

Former boxing champion Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd’s funeral and memorial services, and the family has accepted the offer. Mayweather personally has been in touch with the family, according to Leonard Ellerbe, the CEO of Mayweather Promotions. He will handle costs for the funeral on June 9 in Floyd’s hometown of Houston.

MLB

Baseball owners and players have reverted to form the type displayed over the past half-century during eight work stoppages filled with salary squabbles. Players proposed to resume the sport in the coronavirus pandemic with a 114-game regular season and full prorated salaries, leaving each player with approximately 70% of what he had been slated to earn. That proposal was made Sunday, five days after Major League Baseball’s plan for an 82-game season with additional pay cuts that would leave each player taking in 23-47% of his original pay, with the highest earners accepting the biggest cuts.

PGA

For the first time, Tiger Woods is speaking out since George Floyd’s death, saying his heart goes out to Floyd, his family, and everyone who is hurting right now. The 44-year-old golfer broke his silence with a statement on his Twitter account Monday night.

COLLEGE

College Football Hall of Famer Pat Dye, who took over a downtrodden Auburn football program in 1981 and turned it into a Southeastern Conference power, died Monday. He was 80. Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said Dye died at a hospice care facility in Auburn from complications of kidney and liver failure. Harris said Dye tested positive for COVID-19 after being admitted to the hospital for renal problems but was asymptomatic.

HIGH SCHOOL

Molly Mackey, the Overton High School graduate, will now have a chance to pursue both softball and volleyball after accepting the head softball and volleyball coaching jobs at Union Grove High School. Mackey spent the last three seasons as the head softball coach and assistant volleyball coach at Sabine High School.