Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Dallas (17-16) 130 – Magic (13-22) 124

New Orleans (15-19) 129 – Jazz (27-8) 124

Nets (23-13) 124 – San Antonio (17-13) 113

Cavaliers (14-21) 101 – Houston (11-22) 90

NHL

The Dallas Stars host Tampa Bay at 7:30 Tuesday night

NCAAW

The Baylor Lady Bears beat Texas 64-57 to secure the 2021 regular-season title. Baylor is riding a 12-game win streak, with only two games left before the conference tournament.

TAMUC

The No. 10 Lions start the postseason journey with the Lone Star Conference quarterfinal when they host Oklahoma Christian in the Women’s Basketball Championship. Tipoff is 6:00 Tuesday evening in the Field House at Commerce.

The men’s season came to an end with a 69-62 loss to Cameron University last Saturday.

The No. 7 Texas A&M-Commerce softball team lost to No. 3 Augustana 6-1 and St. Mary’s 10-4. The Lions are now 4-4 overall and host No. 18 Rogers State for a doubleheader at 3:00 pm Tuesday.

NTCC

Northeast’ Softball team defeated Pratt 12-1 in Game 1 and claimed another victory for Cisco 14-3 last weekend. Next up will be at Eastern Oklahoma State College Thursday in a doubleheader. Baseball plans a single game at Panola College on Thursday.

HIGH SCHOOL

Pittsburg ISD is now searching for a new AD, and Head Football coach after Coach Brad Baca announced his resignation to pursue other opportunities. He informed his players of his decision Monday afternoon.

Mt Pleasant Tiger’s basketball took down Waco University in the Area round and clipped Huntsville last Saturday in overtime to advance to McKinney Boyd at 6:00 this evening. It will be No. 9 Mt Pleasant facing the most significant challenge against No. 1 Lancaster. You can hear that on K-Lake 97.7 or the Internet.

Rivercrest and Cisco match up in the Regional Semifinals. Rivercrest is 24-2, and Cisco is 19-3. That takes place in Denton at with gates opening at 6:00 pm. You can hear that on MIX 107.6. And if you’re going, go early, because there is construction around the school in Denton.

No. 4 Dallas Carter and No. 24 Lindale are at Forney Tuesday at 7:00 pm.

No. 25 Gilmer takes on No. 23 Dallas Pinkston at Eustace at 7:00.

No. 10 Tatum and Chisum match up at Athens Friday TBA.