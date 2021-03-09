Tuesday’s Sports

Les Miles

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys branded Dak Prescott. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback has agreed to terms on a new contract. It began two years ago and saw a mix of compromises and stalemates that led to a franchise tag applied in 2020 and a second, more expensive one looming in 2021. But the team achieved its goal of avoiding carving out $37.7 million on a second tag and instead secured Prescott for the long run.

NBA

Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs (18-14) at Dallas Mavericks (18-16) 7:30 pm

NHL

Tuesday

Blackhawks (13-8-5) at Dallas Stars (7-8-5) 7:30 pm

COLLEGE

Kansas booted Les Miles as its head football coach three days after they placed him on administrative leave amid accusations of inappropriate behavior toward female students during his head-coaching tenure at LSU.

LSC

The A&M-Commerce Lions head to Dallas for a pair of matches this week with DBU, which will hold great importance in the race for LSC Tournament qualification. It is the final series of the season for DBU, while A&M-Commerce has four matches to play. The top three of the four teams in the LSC Central Division will qualify for the tournament. UT-Tyler has clinched the top seed in the division, leaving A&M-Commerce, DBU, and Texas Woman’s University to fight for the final two spots.

HIGH SCHOOL

Monday evening, the Whitehouse ISD Board of Trustees introduced Kyle Westerberg as their next head football coach. Westerberg attended and played for Texas A&M Commerce and comes to Whitehouse from Barbers Hill High School, where he’s been the Eagles Offensive Coordinator for the past five seasons.

Tuesday for Paris Wildcats

Wildcat Baseball at Paris vs. North Lamar at 7:30

Ladycat Soccer at Paris vs. New Dianna 6:00

Wildcat Soccer at Paris vs. Chapel Hill 7:30

JV Tennis tournament at Sulphur Springs 9:00

Junior High Boys Track will in the Lobo relays in Longview.

The golf team will be in Durant at Chickasaw Pointe. Tee off at 9:00