Tuesday’s Sports

NCAAM

No. 1 Michigan 86 – No. 8 LSU 78

No. 2 Alabama 96 – No 10 Maryland 77

No. 4 Florida State 71 – No. 5 Colorado 53

No. 6 USC 85 – No. 3 Kansas 51 (History-making score for the tournament)

No. 7 Oregon upsets No. 2 Iowa 95-80

NCAAW

No. 13 Wright State 66 – No. 4 Arkansas 62

No. 2 Texas A&M 84 – No. 15 Troy 80

No. 3 UCLA 69 – No. 14 Wyoming 48

NBA

Oklahoma City (19-24) 112 – Timberwolves (19-24) 103

Hornets (21-21) 100 – San Antonio (22-18) 97

Houston (12-30) 117 – Raptors (17-26) 99

Elgin Baylor, the Lakers great aerialist pioneer and Hall of Fame forward, dies at 86.

LSC

Monday, the Lone Star Conference announced that Texas A&M University-Commerce national champion high jumper Ushan Perera is the male Indoor Field Athlete of the Year. He cleared 2.26 meters or 7’5″ at the NCAA Division II Indoor Track and Field Championships in Birmingham, Ala., earlier this month.

After a tightly contested opening round, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team sits in seventh place in the Lion Invitational.

ASC

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman second baseman Elissa Elliot of Emory slammed seven hits during 12 appearances and batted .583. Elliott recorded eight RBI over three games with eight runs scored. She had one double and two home runs with a slugging percentage of 1.167, helping earn her second career Player of the Week award.

RXIV

Northeast Texas Community College Eagles traveled to Paris last Saturday and played games two and three of the three-game series with PJC Dragons. NTCC took Game 2, 6-4, before losing Game 3, 10-8. NTCC will be back in action at home on Thursday (Mar 25), with a doubleheader against Tyler Junior College, with Game one starting at 1:00 pm.

NTCC’s softball traveled to No. 15 Bossier Parish last Saturday and lost Game 1, 10-2, and narrowly escaped with a 4-3 in Game 2. NTCC hosts Carl Albert State College in a non-conference game on Wednesday with a noon start for Game one of the two-game series.

HIGH SCHOOL

Amber Burrow, a sophomore at Mt Vernon high school, has won the state in powerlifting. The meet was in Corpus Christi, where she lifted a combined 1,035 lbs.

Paris Ladycat Softball will be at North Lamar Tuesday at 6:00 pm. The guys travel to Liberty Eylau for a 6:00 pm start Tuesday. Friday, the Paris girls’ soccer team will be visitors at Sulphur Springs, taking on Lindale at 8:00 pm in the playoffs. Paris boys’ soccer is 14-0 in the district for the 2021 title. Their next game will be against Cumberland Academy in Pittsburg at 8:00 pm.