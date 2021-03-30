Tuesday’s Sports

NCAAW

Baylor’s DiDi Richards went down with an injury in the third quarter that sparked a big run for UConn.

No. 1 UConn 69 – No. 2 Baylor 67

No. 3 Arizona 66 – No. 4 Indiana 53

NCAAM

It’s been 37 years, but Houston is back. They won despite giving up a 17-point lead in the second half. It was 71 years ago since Baylor beat Arkansas. That has come to an end.

No. 2 Houston 67 – No. 12 Oregon State 61

No. 1 Baylor 81 – No. 3 Arkansas 72

NBA

New Orleans (21-25) 115 – Celtics (23-24) 109

Grizzlies (22-22) 120 – Houston (13-33) 110

Dallas (24-21) 127 – Thunder (19-27) 106

Kings (22-25) 132 – San Antonio (23-21) 115

NHL

Tuesday

Dallas Stars (11-12-9) at Nashville Predators (18-18-1) 7:00 pm

LSC

The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team hits the road Tuesday afternoon for its final non-conference games of the regular season, taking No. 12 Rogers State University in Claremore, OK. The Lions are 21-6 overall and 14-2 in the Lone Star Conference. Rogers State is 14-8 overall and 5-3 in the MIAA. A&M-Commerce softball is second nationally in the NFCA Division II Coaches Poll, and Rogers State is ranked 12th in the nation.

RXIV

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball hit the road Sunday to take on TJC in Tyler and earned a 12-4 win in the first game of the day before falling to TJC 9-6 in game two. The Eagles return to action in a non-conference home game with Murray State College on Tuesday, Mar 30, with a single game starting at 2:00 pm.

NTCC Softball host a free softball camp Saturday (Apr 3) at 5:30 pm after their game with Paris Junior College. It is for all ages and lasts one hour.