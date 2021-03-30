Tuesday’s Sports

NCAAW
Baylor’s DiDi Richards went down with an injury in the third quarter that sparked a big run for UConn.
No. 1 UConn 69 – No. 2 Baylor 67
No. 3 Arizona 66 – No. 4 Indiana 53
NCAAM
It’s been 37 years, but Houston is back. They won despite giving up a 17-point lead in the second half. It was 71 years ago since Baylor beat Arkansas. That has come to an end.
No. 2 Houston 67 – No. 12 Oregon State 61
No. 1 Baylor 81 – No. 3 Arkansas 72
NBA
New Orleans (21-25) 115 – Celtics (23-24) 109
Grizzlies (22-22) 120 – Houston (13-33) 110
Dallas (24-21) 127 – Thunder (19-27) 106
Kings (22-25) 132 – San Antonio (23-21) 115
NHL
Tuesday
Dallas Stars (11-12-9) at Nashville Predators (18-18-1) 7:00 pm
LSC
The No. 2 Texas A&M University-Commerce softball team hits the road Tuesday afternoon for its final non-conference games of the regular season, taking No. 12 Rogers State University in Claremore, OK. The Lions are 21-6 overall and 14-2 in the Lone Star Conference. Rogers State is 14-8 overall and 5-3 in the MIAA. A&M-Commerce softball is second nationally in the NFCA Division II Coaches Poll, and Rogers State is ranked 12th in the nation.
RXIV
Northeast Texas Community College Baseball hit the road Sunday to take on TJC in Tyler and earned a 12-4 win in the first game of the day before falling to TJC 9-6 in game two. The Eagles return to action in a non-conference home game with Murray State College on Tuesday, Mar 30, with a single game starting at 2:00 pm.
NTCC Softball host a free softball camp Saturday (Apr 3) at 5:30 pm after their game with Paris Junior College. It is for all ages and lasts one hour.