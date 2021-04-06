Tuesday’s Sports

Baylor head coach Scott Drew gets a hug from guard Mark Vital at the end of the championship game against Gonzaga in the men’s Final Four NCAA college basketball tournament, Monday, April 5, 2021, Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Baylor won 86-70. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)(Darron Cummings | AP)

NCAAM

It was a game of rebounds for Baylor, and it was very seldom in doubt over Gonzaga, one of college basketball’s all-time great teams. They were the first undefeated team in 45 years, the first national championship in program history, just two games all season decided by single digits. It was all in reach at 10:20 Waco time Monday, and by 10:30, it had disappeared. Then Baylor Bears hugged their way off the floor with an 86-70 victory in the final game of the 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Baylor’s Coach Scott Drew announced in 2003 the faltering team would play in championships. Last night Baylor brought home the first national title.

MLB

COVID or not, 38,000 people paid to see the Texas Rangers’ opening day against Toronto. The Blue Jays walked away with a 6-2 victory. The Angels too a win from the Astros 7-6.

NHL

Dallas is at Chicago Blackhawks at 7:00 pm Tuesday.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team leads the West Texas A&M Desert Invitational by five strokes and two Lions tied at the top of the leaderboard after 18 holes. The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team is in third place after 36 holes of action at the DBU Men’s Classic on Monday at the Wildhorse Golf Club at Robson Ranch.

The Lions look to continue their Lone Star Conference Tournament run on Tuesday evening, traveling to the Panhandle to take on West Texas A&M in a divisional semifinal at 6:00.

Monday, the American Volleyball Coaches Association recognized Texas A&M University-Commerce assistant volleyball coach Lauren Flowers as a recipient of the “Thirty Under 30” Award. Flowers is in her second full year as an assistant coach for the Lions and has helped lead A&M-Commerce to a record of 31-14, a Lone Star Conference North Division championship and NCAA Division II Tournament appearance in 2019, and a 7-7 record in the abbreviated 2021 spring season.

They announced the second annual Lone Star Conference Athletic Performance All-Conference Team with Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Sophie-Charlott Hempel and Steven Sanchez honored.

The all-conference team recognizes student-athletes who excel in work ethic, dedication to process, attendance, communication, leadership, and growth. The league’s athletic performance staff votes on the individual awards.

Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced Courtney Washington’s hiring as the Lions’ Associate Athletics Director for Compliance and Student Services.

NTCC

SOFTBALL

Northeast Texas Community College started the second round of conference on Saturday, Apr 3, with a two-game series with Paris Junior College. After PJC defeated the Eagles in Game 1, 19-1, NTCC bounced back for a 15-7 win in Game 2. NTCC will be back in action on Wednesday, Apr 7, when they travel to Athens to take on Trinity Valley Community College.

BASEBALL

Northeast Texas Community College made a trip to Lufkin to meet up with Wharton County Junior College in a doubleheader contest last Thursday. The Eagles came away with a win in Game 1, 10-7 before falling to Wharton in Game 2. NTCC will be back in action on Tuesday, Apr 6, when they travel to Carl Albert State College in Oklahoma. NTCC will be at home on Thursday, Apr 8, against Navarro College as they resume conference play with a 1:00 pm start.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

Tuesday

Longview vs. Frisco at Mesquite 7:00 pm

Nacogdoches vs. Frisco Wakeland at Athens 7:00 pm

Henderson vs. Melissa at Sulphur Springs 6:00 pm

Paris vs. Celina at Denison 7:00 pm

Henderson has reassigned Athletic Director and head football coach Phil Castles of Henderson. Henderson went 3-6 this past year, and Castles finishes with a 62-33.

Kilgore’s Mike Wood announced that he is walking off Kilgore’s sidelines after 11 years into an administrative position.