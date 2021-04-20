Tuesday’s Sports

Northeast Eagles take care of Panola Ponies

MLB

Texas (8-9) 6 – Angels (8-6) 4

What are the chances? At the National game, a fan in the center field dropped a home run ball between the seats and fence. Got mad and threw his glove. Then he gets a second chance and makes the snag. One out of two isn’t a bad day.

NHL

Dallas Stars (18-14-12) 3 – Red Wings (16-24-7) 2

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team sits in fifth place after a highly competitive opening round of the Lone Star Conference Championships at Tierra Verde GC. The Lions shot a 1-over par 289 and are eight strokes back of tournament leaders Oklahoma Christian. The gap from second to fifth place is only three strokes, with Midwestern State at 286, Cameron at 287, Lubbock Christian at 288, and A&M-Commerce at 289.

RXIV

Northeast Texas Community College Softball made the trip to Poteau, Oklahoma, to take on Carl Albert State College in a non-conference matchup. Carl Albert would get the best of NTCC in an extra-inning affair in game one by a score of 6-5. Game 2 was another thriller with NTCC winning 4-3 with a dramatic game-ending play when Hanna Allen (Hudson HS) threw out a runner trying to tie the game on a Sacrifice fly to left field. Allen’s accurate throw to catcher Lauren Isbell (Burleson HS) would end the rally by Carl Albert for the Eagle win 4-3.

Northeast Texas Community College Baseball and the Panola Ponies finally met up on Sunday for game one of the three-game series after a few days of rainouts. NTCC took down the Ponies 15-7 in a run-ruled shortened game.

HIGH SCHOOL

Paul Pewitt’s head football coach and Athletic Director, Richard Strickland, has resigned after one season. The Brahmas went 8-4 and finished their season with a 43-40 loss in the third round of the playoffs.

Coach Matt Garrett and his wife, Coach Courtney Garrett are leaving Chapel Hill Mt Pleasant. They have had a great six years with the Lady Devils’ basketball program, including a state title. They will be moving closer to their kids who are attending college.

Lufkin ISD has a new baseball and softball facility. They will host the first games this coming Friday and Saturday when they play up the road rivalry Nacogdoches Friday at 6:00 pm. Saturday, Lufkin hosts Livingston on the new baseball field at noon.

SOFTBALL

Monday

Alba-Golden 4 – Rivercrest 2

Atlanta 15 – Queen City 6

Gilmer 4 – Pleasant Grove 2

Hallsville 10 – Texas High 0

Mt Pleasant 2 – Longview 0

Paris 11 – Pittsburg 3

Sabine 20 – Daingerfield 3

BASEBALL

Monday

Beckville 11 – Big Sandy 1

Hallsville 12 – Texas High 0

Longview 9 – Mt Pleasant 2

New Diana 12 – Gladewater 0

Sabine 11 – Daingerfield 0

Union Hill 19 – Overton 3