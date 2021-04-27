Tuesday’s Sports

“It’s good to be back home.”

MLB

Angels (11-10) 9 – Texas (9-14) 4

Houston (11-11) 5 – Mariners (13-10) 2

I hope you have Shoheri Ohtani on your fantasy league team. He struck out nine Rangers Monday night, scored three runs, and drove in two as the Angels did in Texas 9-4. It came a day after Ohtani hit his seventh homer to tie for the MLB lead. The last to do that was Babe Ruth.

NHL

Stars (21-15-12) 4 – Hurricanes (31-10-7) 3

NFL

Two-time pro bowl linebacker Sean Lee has decided to retire after an 11-year career with the Dallas Cowboys.

NCAA

A cheering crowd, including Governor John Bell Edwards, welcomed Baylor Bear’s former Coach Kim Mulkey with open arms Monday night at LSU. Mulkey led the Lady Bears to three national championships and 23 regular season and tournament conference championships. She told the crowd, “it’s good to be back home,” as she was formally introduced Monday evening as the next head coach of the LSU Lady Tigers. Mulkey succeeds Nikki Fargas, who resigned last week after ten years at LSU, where she was 177-129 with five 20-season wins and six appearances in the NCAA tournament.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golf team has earned a spot in the NCAA Division II postseason. The NCAA announced Monday that the Lions have qualified for the Division II West Regional Tournament.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Bullard 8 – Hughes Springs 2

Elysian Fields 7 – Spring Hill 0

Harmony 17 – Quitman 1

Mt Vernon 17 – Winona 2

Ore City 7 – Queen City 0

Pottsboro 14 – Leonard 0

Sulphur Springs 2 – Hallsville 0

PLAYOFFS

4A

Spring Hill vs. Gilmer at Hallsville Fri 6:00 pm

Paris vs. Bullard at Grand Saline Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Tatum at Spring Hill Thu 6:30 pm

New Diana vs. Troup at LeTourneau Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

White Oak at Elysian Fields Thu 6:00 pm (2-3)

2A

Big Sandy vs. Kerens at Emory Fri 6:00 pm (2-3)

Union Grove at Cayuga Thu 5:30 pm (2-3)

BASEBALL

Carthage 11 – Palestine 1

Como-Pickton 5 – Alba-Golden 1

Hallsville 11 – Pine Tree 1

Harmony 9 – Quitman 1

Hawkins 4 – Beckville 3

Mt Vernon 12 – Winona 2

PLAYOFFS

4A

Spring Hill at Gilmer Thu 7:30 pm (2-3)