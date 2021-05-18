Tuesday’s Sports

Gerrit Cole issued his first walk in more than a month Monday night, but he managed to set a big-league record first.

MLB

Texas (19-24) 5 – New York (22-19) 2

The Rangers snapped a six-game skid with a win over the Yankees despite Gerrit Cole’s big-league strikeout record. Cole had 61 consecutive Ks between walks, a streak that began April 12 and ended Monday night as the Yanks lost 5-2 to the Rangers. Game time tonight starts at 7:00. Houston heads to Oakland for an 8:40 start.

NBA

Albert also called eight Super Bowls and eight Stanley Cup Finals. Albert has called numerous sports during a Hall of Fame career that spans nearly 60 years, though mostly linked to basketball. After calling the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals, Albert plans to retire, ending a job on the radio that started in 1963.

LSC

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team posted the best score of the afternoon waves at the NCAA Division II Championships in Monday’s first round and sat in third place early. The Lions are only five strokes behind Arkansas Tech in the first place and one stroke behind Georgia Southwestern in second.

UIL

GOLF

Union Hill’s Seth Garrett is No. 4 on the leader board with 84 strokes after day two of the UIL Boys’ State Tournament. Avery’s Rhett Sims comes in with a 90 at No. 11.

SOFTBALL

5A

Sulphur Springs vs. Lovejoy at Rockwall Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm

Hallsville vs. Rock Hill at Rains G1 Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Thu, G3 Fri 6:30 pm

4A

Van Alstyne vs. Bullard at Royse City G1 Wed 7:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Aubrey

3A

Hughes Springs vs. Rains at Whitehouse Thu 5:00 pm (2-3)

West Rusk vs. Grandview at Rockwall H G1 Wed 7:00 pm (2-3)

2A

Union Grove vs. West Sabine at Rusk G1 Tue 6:30, G2 Thu 6:30

Como-Pickton vs. Lovelady

1A

Detroit vs. North Zulch

BASEBALL

5A

Marshall vs. Hallsville, G1 Hallsville Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Marshall Thu 7:00

4A

Liberty-Eylau vs. Bullard

Pleasant Grove vs. Spring Hill G1 Spring H Thu 7:00 pm G2 PG 4:00 pm

3A

New Diana vs. Elysian Fields G1 Brook Hill Thu 7:00 pm, G2 Fri 7:00 pm

Atlanta vs. Harmony G1 Tatum Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri 2:00 pm

2A

Hawkins vs. McLeod G1 Gary Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Sat Noon

Rivercrest vs. Maud

1A

Dodd City vs. Saint Jo

Sulphur Bluff vs. Miller Grove