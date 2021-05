Tuesday’s Sports

Joe West

MLB

Joe West is poised to break baseball’s umpiring record when the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. That’s when West works home plate for his 5,376th regular-season game, snapping a tie with Hall of Famer Bill Klem.

Tuesday

Dodgers (29-18) at Astros (26-21) 7:10 pm

Rangers (22-27) at Angels (20-27) 8:38 pm

I500

Scott Dixon will lead 33 to the green flag for the 105th running of the Indianapolis 500. His fourth Indianapolis 500 pole by a mere 0.03 seconds in qualifying.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce high jump star Ushan Perera won South Central Region Field Athlete of the Year honors. He led 29 Lions on All-South Central Region teams, as announced by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross-Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) ahead of this week’s Division II National Championships.

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

5A

Regional Final

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 Whitehouse Wed 7:30 pm, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:30 pm, G3 Whitehouse Sat 6:00 pm

4A

Regional Final

Bullard vs. Aubrey G1 Grand Saline Wed 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 2:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

3A

Regional Finals

Rains vs. Grandview G1 Duncanville Tue 6:00 pm, G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Sat 10:00 am

2A

Regional Finals

West Sabine vs. Lovelady

1A

Regional Finals

Dodd City vs. D’Hanis McCombs Austin Tue

BASEBALL

5A

Regional

Hallsville vs. Lovejoy G1 Whitehouse Wed 7:30 pm, G2 Rockwall Thu 7:30 pm, G3 Mike Carter Sat 6:00 pm

4A

Regional

Liberty Eylau vs. Godley

Regional

Pleasant Grove vs. Melisa

3A

Regional

Elysian Fields vs. Gunter G1 Brook Hill Wed 6:00 pm, G2 Thu 7:00 pm, G3 Community Sat 5:00 pm

Regional

Atlanta vs. Grandview G1 Tyler Wed 7:00 pm, G2 Whitehouse Thu 4:30 pm, G3 Tyler 4:30 pm

2A

Regional

McLeod vs. Garrison G1-G2 Marshall Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Regional

Rivercrest vs. Alto G1-G2 Mike Carter Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

1A

Regional

Dodd City vs. Hubbard G1 TBA

Miller Grove vs. Sulphur Bluff 5-0

Regional

Miller Grove vs. Kennard G1-G2 Cumberland Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm