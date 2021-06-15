Tuesday’s Sports

6U and 10U District Champs

Titus County Softball Association

NBA

G4 Hawks (2-2) 103 – 76ers 100

G4 Clippers (2-2) 118 – Jazz 104

MLB

Tuesday

Texas at Houston 7:10 pm

Major League Baseball should announce Tuesday that it will suspend players caught with any foreign substance for ten days with pay to help curtail the widespread use of grip enhancers by pitchers around the league. In addition, the MLB will distribute a memo to teams, which know about the broad strokes of the policy change. It outlines plans to penalize all players caught by umpires with any foreign substance on their person, from the widely used sunscreen-and-rosin combination to Spider Tack. This industrial glue has become a favorite among pitchers who want to generate more spin on the ball.

LSC

Family Auto of Commerce has agreed to extend its partnership agreement with Texas A&M University-Commerce as the “Title Sponsor of Lion Athletics.” The multi-year partnership extends the most significant Lion Sports Properties partnership in institution history.

UIL

The University Interscholastic League Legislative Council convenes Tuesday, June 15, at the AT&T Executive Education and Conference Center in Austin. They will review UIL rules and vote on proposed rule changes. The public forum and afternoon session of the full Council meeting will be available for viewing live on the UIL Legislative Council Webpage. In addition, they will discuss the topic of live streaming high school football games on Friday nights for the second straight year. After committee meetings, the full Legislative Council will reconvene at 1:30 pm to vote on proposals discussed in the Standing Committees and deliberate on other topics. The Commissioner of Education must approve amendments passed by the UIL Legislative Council before they may take effect. The UIL Legislative Council Meeting is an open meeting, and all interested parties are welcome.