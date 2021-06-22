Tuesday’s Sports

Carl Nassib

NBA

G2 Suns (1-0) vs. Clippers 8:00 pm ESPN

MLB

Astros (44-28) 10 – Orioles (23-49) 2

Texas (26-46) 8 – Athletics (44-30) 3

NFL

On Monday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib became the first active NFL player to come out gay. Nassib, entering his sixth NFL season and second with the Raiders, announced the news on Instagram. He said he wasn’t doing it for the attention but because he felt representation and visibility were important.

Hall of Fame running back and Heisman Trophy winner Barry Sanders was in Ardmore Monday for the grand opening of Barry Sanders Nissan, a car dealership. Sanders might be trading in cleats for car keys but is still a fan of the gridiron.

NCAA

The Supreme Court unanimously affirmed a previous ruling Monday that provides an increase in how schools can compensate college athletes. The compensation, for now, will be in the form of education-related items such as technology devices used for classwork or paid post-graduate internships. NCAA athletic administrators will now go to work following the ruling by the Supreme Court against the NCAA.

DIXIE

Delta County held off Franklin County, 10-9 to claim the District 5 10U Dixie Youth Baseball Championship Monday night. Both teams will play in the Regional State Tournament in Paris from Jul 10 through Jul 12.

Winnsboro, behind solid pitching, defeated Lamar County, 6-2 to advance into the Championship Game against Franklin County. Rain halted It in the third inning with Franklin County up 4-3. Both teams decided to flip to determine seedings instead of battling the rain. Franklin County won the toss and elected to go in as the top seed and Winnsboro second place. Both teams will compete in the Regional State Tournament in Paris from Jul 10 through the 12.

HIGH SCHOOL

One season and see you? Hallsville’s head football coach Tommy Allison is headed to Waco Midway to become a Panther.