Tuesday’s Sports

Tony Romo

NBA

G5 Clippers 116 – Suns (3-2) 102

On Monday, the Dallas Mavericks announced Jason Kidd would be their new head coach, and Nico Harrison will join the team as the general manager. The third head coaching stop for the 48-year-old Kidd took Brooklyn to the second round in his debut in 2013-14 before bolting for Milwaukee.

MLB

Orioles (25-54) 9 – Astros (48-31) 7

Tuesday

Baltimore at Houston 7:10 pm

Texas is at Oakland 8:40 pm

NFL

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo highlights a strong qualifier field Wednesday at The Tempest Golf Club, Gladewater, vying for the right to compete in the 2021 U.S. Amateur next month at historic Oakmont Golf Club. Romo, the current CBS Football commentator, has attempted to qualify for a wide variety of United States Golf Association and PGA Tour events without success over the last decade. He also played in the Texas State Open in nearby Tyler in 2019.

NHL

Lightning has a one-game advantage over the Canadiens, winning 5-1 Monday. The next game is Wednesday in Tampa at 7:00 pm for G2.

NCAA

The NCAA Division I Council formally recommended adopting a new policy regarding college athletes’ names, images, and likeness to give the athletes better access to NIL sponsorship opportunities. They expect a vote to happen on Wednesday, Sports Illustrated and other outlets reported.

DIXIE

The Dixie Youth North Zone Regional Tournament came to a close Monday at the Franklin County Sports Complex in Mount Vernon after battling a couple of lightning delays and rain showers.

In the Division I T-Ball bracket, Paris Black knocked off Sulphur Springs Blue to capture the title, going undefeated.

In the Division II T-Ball, Redwater came back through the loser’s bracket to win it all, knocking off Gladewater.

In the Division I Coach-Pitch, Corsicana defeated Longview in back-to-back games to win the championship by 10-6 and 6-1.

In Division II Coach Pitch, Daingerfield won three straight, including back-to-back games over Pottsboro to capture the crown. Daingerfield won the deciding contest over Pottsboro, 9-5.

Each of the winners advanced to the State Championship Series in Longview on July 16 and July 17.

Franklin County Baseball Association Vice-President and Tournament Director Michael Smith said the Dixie North Zone Regional was a huge success and hopes to host it again in the future!

KSST

Sulphur Springs Sports Director Don Julian with KSST announced his retirement from broadcasting sports. Monday, there was a reception in his honor with Sulphur Springs Mayor John Sellers and Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom speaking of Julian’s achievements.