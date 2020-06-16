Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Several Dallas Cowboys’ and Houston Texans’ players have tested positive for the Coronavirus. Ezekiel Elliott’s agent confirmed that the pro-bowl running back was one of those players. Elliott is reportedly feeling good. None of the players who tested positive had been at their respective team facilities. It’s not known how many other players tested positive or their identities. The Cowboys declined to comment on the report.

NASCAR

NASCAR wants up to 30,000 fans at the track in Bristol next month when it moves the All-Star race out of Charlotte Motor Speedway for just the second time in history. If the expected attendance count holds, NASCAR will open to the largest gathering of sports fans in the United States in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, all while numbers in some states continue to spike.

NCAA

Football student-athletes returned to campus on Monday. They will eventually participate in voluntary workouts, but first, the school will test for COVID-19. The goal is for everything to go well this summer and that Baylor will be playing in their season opener against Ole Miss. That game was pushed back from Saturday to Sunday, September 6.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce and the University of West Florida announced a home-and-home football series between the programs for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. The teams will open the 2020 season on Thursday, September 3, in Pensacola in a rematch of the 2017 NCAA Division II National Championship Game. The schools will also play Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Ernest Hawkins Field at Memorial Stadium in Commerce.

HIGH SCOOL

Bonham Independent School District announced that one of its student-athletes had the COVID-19 virus as of June 12. He attended the summer strength and conditions for one day. He remains asymptomatic is recovering at home. Other students who had been in contact with the student who tested positive have been notified and asked to isolate at home.

The UIL is forcing schools to change the way they do summer workouts this year. At most, the coaches have divided the athletes into separate workout times to keep numbers down. They also have done their best to keep athletes five yards apart in any direction, more than the required distance by the UIL. Athletes receive testing for their temperature every day with a 95.5 cutoff.

Dave Campbell has loaded the 4A DII preseason football rankings with both 4A state champions from 2019, taking the top two spots. The Carthage Bulldogs come in this season as the No.1 team in 4A DII. Right behind Carthage is Pleasant Grove. The Hawks, sitting right outside of the Red Zone coverage area, have been dominating the DII level but will have their hands full with a possible state matchup against Carthage, a team they lost to in a non-district game in 2019. The Gilmer Buckeyes are also in the top 10. Last year, Gilmer lost to Pleasant Grove in the Regional final.