Tuesday’s Sports

Jessica Springsteen, daughter of rock legend Bruce Springsteen, has been named to the U.S. Olympic show-jumping team. (Star-Ledger file photo)

NHL

Montreal killed Tampa Bay’s chance for a Stanley Cup sweep. But, Josh Anderson, the speedy winger, scored his second goal 3:57 into overtime, and the Canadiens avoided elimination by defeating the defending champion Lightning 3-2 in Game 4 on Monday. The series shifts to Tampa Bay for Game 5 on Wednesday night.

Wednesday

G5 Canadiens at Tampa Lightning 7:00 pm NBC

NBA

Finals

G1 Bucks at Phoenix Suns Tuesday 8:00 pm

MLB

Tigers (39-46) 7 – Rangers (33-52) 3

Tuesday

Detroit at Texas 7:05 pm

Oakland at Houston 7:10 pm

NFL

Terry Donahue, the winningest coach in Pac-12 Conference and UCLA football history who later served as general manager of the NFL’s San Francisco 49ers, has died. He was 77.

OLYMPICS

Jessica Springsteen will represent the U.S. in the equestrian jumping event as she heads to Tokyo as part of the U.S. Olympic team. She is Bruce Springsteen’s daughter.

GRAND PRIX

They canceled the Australian Grand Prix after local organizers, and Formula One couldn’t come up with a compromise. It was over Australia’s strict travel and quarantine issues relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. The race was postponed from its original season-opening spot on the F1 calendar on March 21 and rescheduled for November 21.

REGION XIV

The Paris Junior College has tagged Fernando Arellano as its new soccer coach. He comes from Richland College, University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Southwest, with two national championships. He is initially from Sulphur Springs and coached the Wildcats before going collegiate.

HIGH SCHOOL

Henderson ISD named Darian Resendez as their new head softball coach. She is a former UT-Tyler softball player and had spent the last year as an assistant softball coach at Tyler Junior College.

Kilgore high’s 2015 graduate, Amber Williams, landed her first head softball coaching job when Marshall Independent School District hired her.