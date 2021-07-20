Tuesday’s Sports

The first five women football crew

NBA

G6 Phoenix at Milwaukee (3-2) at 8:00 pm ABC

MLB

Tigers (44-51) 14 – Texas (35-59) 0

Astros (57-36) 4 – Indians (47-44) 3

Yordan Alvarez snapped an 0-for-22 slump with a two-run homer to help the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Cleveland Indians.

NFL

Las Vegas Raiders’ president Marc Badain began his tenure with the team as a training camp intern in 1991 and served a central role in the team’s move from Oakland to Southern Nevada last year. Monday, he resigned.

OLYMPICS

An alternate on the United States women’s gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan. Al Fong, the personal coach for Kara Eaker and fellow Olympic alternate Leanne Wong, confirmed the positive test in an email to The Associated Press on Monday. The coach said Eaker, 18, was vaccinated against the novel coronavirus two months ago. They placed Eaker and Wong in isolation.

SEC

Southeastern Conference football teams may have to forfeit games this fall if canceled because of COVID. Speaking at SEC media days in Hoover, Alabama, Monday, Commissioner Greg Sankey said they would not reschedule games, so “your team needs to be healthy to compete.” However, the forfeit threat is “not policy,” he added. The announcement comes as Sankey strongly recommended vaccinations.

LSC

Texas A&M University-Commerce and Rockwall Golf and Athletic Club have reached an agreement for RGAC to become The Home of Lion Golf. This alignment of two Best in Class brands will provide upgraded and new opportunities for student-athlete skill development for both the Lion women’s and men’s golf teams, which have elevated themselves into top programs in NCAA Division II.

HIGH SCHOOL

Last Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls, five women came together as an officiating crew to work the Texas Six-Man Coaches Association Division I All-Star game. It marked the first time in the Lone Star state that an all-female team worked a high school varsity football game. Everyone thinks It is the first time in the United States as well.