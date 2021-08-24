Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Red Sox (71-55) 8 – Texas (43-81) 4

Royals (56-68) 7 – Houston (73-52) 1

Tuesday

Texas at Cleveland 6:10 pm

Kansas City at Houston 7:10 pm

NFL

Monday

Saints (1-1) 23 – Jaguars ( 0-2) 21

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb plus two other Cowboys have been added to the team’s reserve/COVID list, pushing the total to five. The Cowboys went to an all-virtual format as a precaution.

Former football great Herschel Walker filed papers to vote in Georgia, a possible prelude to him running for U.S. Senate in 2022. Electronic voter records show Walker registered last Tuesday at an Atlanta house owned by his wife, Julie Blanchard. Former President Trump urges Walker to run for Senate as a Republican against Democrat Raphael Warnock next year.

Former Copperas Cove standout and Baylor Heisman winner, Robert Griffin III, will be the analyst for ESPN’s Texas Kickoff Game between the University of Houston and Texas Tech on September 4 at NRG Stadium. It will be Griffin’s first college football game as an analyst for ESPN.

HIGH SCHOOL

Hughes Springs has thrown in the towel, and the Arp Tigers will have to find a new opponent to open the 2021 season. The Mustangs announced on Facebook that they would be canceling all school activities this week, including their football game. Hughes Springs has 30 students Monday with COVID-19. The school plans to open Monday.

Carthage and Tyler Independent School System’s Board of Trustees have approved a one-time $500 incentive for fully-vaccinated district employees. Employees must complete a COVID-19 vaccination form and submit proof by November 1, 2021. Already vaccinated employees can also take part in the vaccine program.