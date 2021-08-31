Tuesday’s Sports

NTCC Soccer

MLB

Texas (46-85) 4 – Colorado (68-71) 3

Houston (78-53) 4 – Seattle (70-62) 3

NCAA

Baylor Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III debuted to rave reviews last Saturday as an ESPN analyst. Two historically Black universities, North Carolina Central and Alcorn State faced off in Atlanta, Ga. RG3 said it was a fantastic experience calling his first college football game. North Carolina Central defeated Alcorn State.

RXIV

The Northeast Texas Community College Soccer teams hosted Blinn Junior College on Saturday in the 2021 Conference opener. The NTCC Women would start the season off with a 2-1 victory over the Buccaneers, while the Men’s team from NTCC earned a 1-0 win over Blinn. It was the first Fall home game since the 2019 season as COVID forced all groups to play in the spring of 2021 this last year. After the short off-season and more COVID-related game cancellations this fall already, the Eagles returned to conference play with only one scrimmage under their belt.

HIGH SCHOOL

Hughes Springs moves this week’s football game against Harmony from Saturday to Friday (Sep 3). The Mustangs canceled their first game against Arp because of illness in the district.

Schools that are closed because of COVID are growing. Gladewater, Groveton, Hemphill, Kennard, Leverett’s Chapel, Newton, Wells, and West Sabine reopens on Tuesday, Sep 7, including extracurricular activities. Frankston ISD opens on Sep 7, but they plan on having football. Connally ISD, near Waco, is closing all of its campuses through Monday. COVID-19 cases and absences rise, and they report a second teacher’s death in less than a week. Superintendent Wesley Holt told parents that the closure is an effort to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and is in line with recommendations from the McLennan County Health Department.