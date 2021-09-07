Tuesday’s Sports

MLB
Houston (80-57) 11 – Seattle (75-63) 2
Texas (49-88) 4 – Angels (68-70) 0
Tuesday
Seattle at Houston 7:10 pm
Texas at Arizona 8:40 pm
Major League Baseball’s regular season is now entering its final month. Unlike in years past, however, the minor-league season remains ongoing because of the delayed start caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That, combined with the relatively new limits on September roster sizes (now capped at 28 players instead of 40), means that there won’t be as many debuting prospects to monitor over the coming weeks.
NFL
The Cowboys will not have their guard Zack Martin when they take on Tampa Bay because of COVID.
US OPEN
Novak Djokovic lost to Jenson Brooksby, the last American left in singles, and ranked 99th. Then, Djokovic turned it around and moved within three victories of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis in 52 years.
HIGH SCHOOL
Schools remaining closed after the holiday are
- Cushing ISD – Closed until Sept. 13
- Livingston ISD – Closed Sept. 7 – Sept. 13
- Mount Enterprise ISD – Closed until Sept. 13
- Murchison ISD – Closed through Sept. 3
- Trinity ISD – Closed until Sept. 12
Football scores for
D8
Corsicana 49 – Lebanon Trail 35
Kaufman 32 – Crandall 27
Ennis 36 – Fossil Ridge 29
Midlothian 42 – Forney 13
Frisco Liberty 55 – Greenville 21
Little Elm 63 – North Forney 20
Royce City 27 – Whitehouse 13
Lovejoy 71 – Sulphur Springs 7
D9
Kilgore 49 – Hallsville 27
Palestine 51 – Jacksonville 27
Lindale 31 – Pine Tree 29
Longview 14 – Marshall 0
Sherman 36 – Mt Pleasant 35
Lufkin 22 – Nacogdoches 16
Texas High 21 – Arkansas High 0
Other local scores include
Mt Vernon 38 – Pittsburg 6
Leonard 43 – Commerce 6
Hooks 41 – Winnsboro 35
Paul Pewitt 36 – Atlanta 34
DeKalb 34 – New Boston 6
Harmony 20 – Hughes Springs 8
Tatum 35 – Daingerfield 28
Rivercrest 38 – Detroit 6
Boles 26 – Como-Pickton 8
Cooper 47 – Collinsville 14
Clarksville 26 – Linden Kildare 20