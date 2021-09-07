Tuesday’s Sports

MLB

Houston (80-57) 11 – Seattle (75-63) 2

Texas (49-88) 4 – Angels (68-70) 0

Tuesday

Seattle at Houston 7:10 pm

Texas at Arizona 8:40 pm

Major League Baseball’s regular season is now entering its final month. Unlike in years past, however, the minor-league season remains ongoing because of the delayed start caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. That, combined with the relatively new limits on September roster sizes (now capped at 28 players instead of 40), means that there won’t be as many debuting prospects to monitor over the coming weeks.

NFL

The Cowboys will not have their guard Zack Martin when they take on Tampa Bay because of COVID.

US OPEN

Novak Djokovic lost to Jenson Brooksby, the last American left in singles, and ranked 99th. Then, Djokovic turned it around and moved within three victories of the first calendar-year Grand Slam in men’s tennis in 52 years.

HIGH SCHOOL

Schools remaining closed after the holiday are

Cushing ISD – Closed until Sept. 13

Livingston ISD – Closed Sept. 7 – Sept. 13

Mount Enterprise ISD – Closed until Sept. 13

Murchison ISD – Closed through Sept. 3

Trinity ISD – Closed until Sept. 12

Football scores for

D8

Corsicana 49 – Lebanon Trail 35

Kaufman 32 – Crandall 27

Ennis 36 – Fossil Ridge 29

Midlothian 42 – Forney 13

Frisco Liberty 55 – Greenville 21

Little Elm 63 – North Forney 20

Royce City 27 – Whitehouse 13

Lovejoy 71 – Sulphur Springs 7

D9

Kilgore 49 – Hallsville 27

Palestine 51 – Jacksonville 27

Lindale 31 – Pine Tree 29

Longview 14 – Marshall 0

Sherman 36 – Mt Pleasant 35

Lufkin 22 – Nacogdoches 16

Texas High 21 – Arkansas High 0

Royse City 27 – Whitehouse 13

Other local scores include

Mt Vernon 38 – Pittsburg 6

Leonard 43 – Commerce 6

Hooks 41 – Winnsboro 35

Paul Pewitt 36 – Atlanta 34

DeKalb 34 – New Boston 6

Harmony 20 – Hughes Springs 8

Tatum 35 – Daingerfield 28

Rivercrest 38 – Detroit 6

Boles 26 – Como-Pickton 8

Cooper 47 – Collinsville 14

Clarksville 26 – Linden Kildare 20