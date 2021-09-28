Tuesday’s Sports

NFL

Dallas (2-1) 41 – Eagles (1-2) 21

Ankle injury? Not a problem. Dak Prescott is back. He threw three touchdowns, and Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards, giving the Dallas Cowboys a 41-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. Next up, Dallas hosts Carolina Sunday at noon on FOX.

MLB

Tuesday

Los Angeles at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm

Tampa Bay at Houston Astros 7:10 pm

NCAA

Baylor football legend Robert Griffin III will be in Stillwater for Baylor’s top 25-matchup with Oklahoma State this weekend. The Heisman winner will be a part of the television broadcast on ESPN2 Saturday. It is RGIII’s first season in the broadcast booth, and this will be his first Baylor game.

LSC

Accounting for six points in the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team’s 8-0 win over UT-Permian Basin, senior forward Leslie Campuzano is named Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week this week.

HIGH SCHOOL

Mt Pleasant varsity boys and JV girls claimed Pine Tree’s cross country events last Saturday.

Texas teams in the top 20 going into Week 6

5A DI

8 – Longview

5A DII

2 – Lovejoy

9 – Ennis

10 – Texas High

4A DI

1 – Argyle

8 – TY Chapel Hill

11 – Kilgore

12 – Kaufman

16 – Paris

19 – Lindale

4A DII

1 – Carthage

4 – Gilmer

5 – Celina

6 – Van

15 – Caddo Mills

18 – Liberty Eylau

3A DI

6 – Mt Vernon

9 – Tatum

12 – Malakoff

13 – Gladewater

15 – Mineola

18 – Winnsboro

3A DII

1 – Gunter

3 – West Rusk

5 – Waskom

11 – Daingerfield

13 – Harmony

16 – DeKalb

17 – Elysian Fields

19 – Bells

2A DI

9 – Beckville

11 – Joaquin

18 – Cooper

20 – Garrison

2A DII

10 – Tenaha