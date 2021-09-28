Tuesday’s Sports

NFL
Dallas (2-1) 41 – Eagles (1-2) 21
Ankle injury? Not a problem. Dak Prescott is back. He threw three touchdowns, and Trevon Diggs returned an interception 59 yards, giving the Dallas Cowboys a 41-21 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles Monday night. Next up, Dallas hosts Carolina Sunday at noon on FOX.
MLB
Tuesday
Los Angeles at Texas Rangers 7:05 pm
Tampa Bay at Houston Astros 7:10 pm
NCAA
Baylor football legend Robert Griffin III will be in Stillwater for Baylor’s top 25-matchup with Oklahoma State this weekend. The Heisman winner will be a part of the television broadcast on ESPN2 Saturday. It is RGIII’s first season in the broadcast booth, and this will be his first Baylor game.
LSC
Accounting for six points in the Texas A&M University-Commerce soccer team’s 8-0 win over UT-Permian Basin, senior forward Leslie Campuzano is named Under Armour Student-Athlete of the Week this week.
HIGH SCHOOL
Mt Pleasant varsity boys and JV girls claimed Pine Tree’s cross country events last Saturday.
Texas teams in the top 20 going into Week 6
5A DI
8 – Longview
5A DII
2 – Lovejoy
9 – Ennis
10 – Texas High
4A DI
1 – Argyle
8 – TY Chapel Hill
11 – Kilgore
12 – Kaufman
16 – Paris
19 – Lindale
4A DII
1 – Carthage
4 – Gilmer
5 – Celina
6 – Van
15 – Caddo Mills
18 – Liberty Eylau
3A DI
6 – Mt Vernon
9 – Tatum
12 – Malakoff
13 – Gladewater
15 – Mineola
18 – Winnsboro
3A DII
1 – Gunter
3 – West Rusk
5 – Waskom
11 – Daingerfield
13 – Harmony
16 – DeKalb
17 – Elysian Fields
19 – Bells
2A DI
9 – Beckville
11 – Joaquin
18 – Cooper
20 – Garrison
2A DII
10 – Tenaha