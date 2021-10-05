Tuesday’s Sports

Bubba Wallace

NFL

Chargers (3-1) 28 – Raiders (3-1) 14

Los Angeles’ defensive end Joey Bosa was unhappy with the officiating crew in Monday night’s 28-14 victory over the Raiders. He called them “blind” following a missed holding call late in the fourth quarter, leading to Bosa receiving a costly penalty.

MLB

Indians (80-82) 6 – Texas (60-102) 0

Houston (96-67) 7 – Athletics (86-76) 6

Here are the top ten

1 – Dodgers, 2 – Rays, 3 – Giants, 4 – Astros, 5 – Brewers, 6 – White Sox, 7 – Cardinals, 8 – Yankees, 9 – Braves, 10 – Red Sox

NASCAR

Bubba Wallace is the first black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since 1963.

SFA

Former SFA head football coach Jim Hess passed away over the weekend. Hess led the Lumberjacks from 1982-1988. Under Hess, SFA compiled a conference record of 21-17-1. SFA’s best season under Hess came in 1988 when the ‘Jacks posted a 10-3 record (5-1 SLC) and advanced to the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs, where they faced Georgia Southern. Hess was 84 years old.

LSC

This Saturday’s Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions and Saginaw Valley State Cardinals game will honor Sulphur Springs. Called the Sulphur Springs CommUniverCity Day at TAMU-C, four Sulphur Springs ISD educators will be among the Sulphur Springs groups recognized. Others to be recognized include youth sports teams, school groups, church groups, and Scouting groups. In addition, Sulphur Springs ISD Principals Mandy Fenton, Ashanta Alexander, Chandra Crawford, and Michelle Wallace will be honored during the Lions’ football game for their campus’ Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School status.

HIGH SCHOOL

In the top 20

5ADI

4 – Longview

5ADII

2 – Lovejoy, 9 – Ennis, 10 – Texas High

4ADI

1 – Melissa, 4 – Argyle, 9 – Kilgore, 11 – TY Chapel Hill, 12 – Kaufman, 17 – Lindale, 18 – Paris, 20 – Anna

4ADII

1 – Carthage, 4 – Gilmer, 5 – Celina, 8 – Van, 15 – Liberty Eylau

3ADI

5 – Mt Vernon, 9 – Tatum, 15 – Winnsboro, 16 – Mineola, 19 – Pottsboro

3ADII

2 – Gunter, 3 – West Rusk 4 – Waskom, 10 – Daingerfield, 11 – Harmony, 13 – DeKalb, 17 – Hughes Springs, 19 – Bells

2ADI

3 – Timpson, 9 – Beckville, 13 – Joaquin, 19 – Cooper

2ADII

10 – Tenaha