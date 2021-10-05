Tuesday’s Sports

Bubba Wallace
NFL
Chargers (3-1) 28 – Raiders (3-1) 14
Los Angeles’ defensive end Joey Bosa was unhappy with the officiating crew in Monday night’s 28-14 victory over the Raiders. He called them “blind” following a missed holding call late in the fourth quarter, leading to Bosa receiving a costly penalty.
MLB
Indians (80-82) 6 – Texas (60-102) 0
Houston (96-67) 7 – Athletics (86-76) 6
Here are the top ten
1 – Dodgers, 2 – Rays, 3 – Giants, 4 – Astros, 5 – Brewers, 6 – White Sox, 7 – Cardinals, 8 – Yankees, 9 – Braves, 10 – Red Sox
NASCAR
Bubba Wallace is the first black driver to win a NASCAR Cup Series race since 1963.
SFA
Former SFA head football coach Jim Hess passed away over the weekend. Hess led the Lumberjacks from 1982-1988. Under Hess, SFA compiled a conference record of 21-17-1. SFA’s best season under Hess came in 1988 when the ‘Jacks posted a 10-3 record (5-1 SLC) and advanced to the NCAA Division I-AA playoffs, where they faced Georgia Southern. Hess was 84 years old.
LSC
This Saturday’s Texas A&M University-Commerce Lions and Saginaw Valley State Cardinals game will honor Sulphur Springs. Called the Sulphur Springs CommUniverCity Day at TAMU-C, four Sulphur Springs ISD educators will be among the Sulphur Springs groups recognized. Others to be recognized include youth sports teams, school groups, church groups, and Scouting groups. In addition, Sulphur Springs ISD Principals Mandy Fenton, Ashanta Alexander, Chandra Crawford, and Michelle Wallace will be honored during the Lions’ football game for their campus’ Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School status.
HIGH SCHOOL
In the top 20
5ADI
4 – Longview
5ADII
2 – Lovejoy, 9 – Ennis, 10 – Texas High
4ADI
1 – Melissa, 4 – Argyle, 9 – Kilgore, 11 – TY Chapel Hill, 12 – Kaufman, 17 – Lindale, 18 – Paris, 20 – Anna
4ADII
1 – Carthage, 4 – Gilmer, 5 – Celina, 8 – Van, 15 – Liberty Eylau
3ADI
5 – Mt Vernon, 9 – Tatum, 15 – Winnsboro, 16 – Mineola, 19 – Pottsboro
3ADII
2 – Gunter, 3 – West Rusk 4 – Waskom, 10 – Daingerfield, 11 – Harmony, 13 – DeKalb, 17 – Hughes Springs, 19 – Bells
2ADI
3 – Timpson, 9 – Beckville, 13 – Joaquin, 19 – Cooper
2ADII
10 – Tenaha