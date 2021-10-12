Tuesday’s Sports

$100,000 Crowd
MLB
G3 Braves (2-1) 3 – Brewers 0
G4 Red Sox (3-1) 6 – Rays 5
G3 Giants (2-1) 1 – Dodgers 0
G4 Postponed Astros (2-1) vs. White Sox
NFL
Another OT game in the NFL as QB Lamar Jackson rallies Baltimore for a 19-point comeback.
Ravens (4-1) 31 – Colts (1-4) 25
On Tuesday, the NFL selected the cities Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, and Munich to enter a final bidding stage to host a regular-season game in Germany. Next season is the target for Germany to host its first game, though the NFL’s announcement didn’t specify 2022 or 2023.
After the heat, Jon Gruden resigns as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Reportedly his emails over ten years caught up with him.
SEC
The Aggies knocked off No. 1 Alabama on Saturday on a game-winning field goal as time expired. The last time the Aggies did in Alabama was in 2012, so the fans celebrated. But, unfortunately, the overspill onto the field cost Texas A&M $100,000. It is the school’s second offense after they stormed the field following a win over LSU in 2018.
HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
Gilmer at Paris
Gladewater at Daingerfield
Mt Pleasant at Longview
Paul Pewitt at DeKalb
Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove
Sulphur Springs at Marshall
Texas High at Hallsville
White Oak at Hughes Springs
FOOTBALL
Northeast Texas teams in the top 20 for Week 8
5AD1
9 – Longview
5A DII
3 – Lovejoy, 7 – Texas High, 13 – Ennis
4A D1
1 – Melissa, 3 – Argyle, 7 – Kilgore, 12 – TY Chapel Hill, 17 – Lindale, 18 – Paris, 19 – Anna
4A DII
1 – Carthage, 3 – Gilmer, 4 – Celina, 9 – Van, 16 – Liberty-Eylau
3A DI
4 – Mt Vernon, 10 – Tatum, 13 – Pottsboro, 15 – Mineola, 20 – Gladewater
3A DII
2 – Gunter, 3 – Waskom, 4 – West Rusk, 10 – Daingerfield, 11 – Harmony, 15 – DeKalb, 19 – Bells
2A DI
1 – Timpson, 9 – Beckville, 20 – Cooper
2A DII
14 – Tenaha
High School Standings for Week 3