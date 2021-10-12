Tuesday’s Sports

$100,000 Crowd

MLB

G3 Braves (2-1) 3 – Brewers 0

G4 Red Sox (3-1) 6 – Rays 5

G3 Giants (2-1) 1 – Dodgers 0

G4 Postponed Astros (2-1) vs. White Sox

NFL

Another OT game in the NFL as QB Lamar Jackson rallies Baltimore for a 19-point comeback.

Ravens (4-1) 31 – Colts (1-4) 25

On Tuesday, the NFL selected the cities Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, and Munich to enter a final bidding stage to host a regular-season game in Germany. Next season is the target for Germany to host its first game, though the NFL’s announcement didn’t specify 2022 or 2023.

After the heat, Jon Gruden resigns as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. Reportedly his emails over ten years caught up with him.

SEC

The Aggies knocked off No. 1 Alabama on Saturday on a game-winning field goal as time expired. The last time the Aggies did in Alabama was in 2012, so the fans celebrated. But, unfortunately, the overspill onto the field cost Texas A&M $100,000. It is the school’s second offense after they stormed the field following a win over LSU in 2018.

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

Gilmer at Paris

Gladewater at Daingerfield

Mt Pleasant at Longview

Paul Pewitt at DeKalb

Pittsburg at Pleasant Grove

Sulphur Springs at Marshall

Texas High at Hallsville

White Oak at Hughes Springs

FOOTBALL

Northeast Texas teams in the top 20 for Week 8

5AD1

9 – Longview

5A DII

3 – Lovejoy, 7 – Texas High, 13 – Ennis

4A D1

1 – Melissa, 3 – Argyle, 7 – Kilgore, 12 – TY Chapel Hill, 17 – Lindale, 18 – Paris, 19 – Anna

4A DII

1 – Carthage, 3 – Gilmer, 4 – Celina, 9 – Van, 16 – Liberty-Eylau

3A DI

4 – Mt Vernon, 10 – Tatum, 13 – Pottsboro, 15 – Mineola, 20 – Gladewater

3A DII

2 – Gunter, 3 – Waskom, 4 – West Rusk, 10 – Daingerfield, 11 – Harmony, 15 – DeKalb, 19 – Bells

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 9 – Beckville, 20 – Cooper

2A DII

14 – Tenaha

High School Standings for Week 3