Tuesday’s Sports

Kyle Schwarber hits third grand slam in series

MLB

ALCS

G3 Boston (2-1) 12 – Houston 3

For the Astros to win, they have to stop Boston’s grand slams. Kyle Schwarber hit the third in the series on a 3-0 pitch. Boston is the first team to hit three grand slams in a postseason series.

Tuesday

Atlanta at Los Angeles 4:05 pm TBS

Houston at Boston 7:08 pm FS1

NLF

Monday

Titans (4-2) 34 – Bills (4-2) 31

Derrick Henry scored his third touchdown with 3:05 left, and the Tennessee Titans stopped Josh Allen on a fourth-down quarterback sneak in the final seconds to beat Buffalo 34-31 on Monday night. That snapped the Bills’ four-game winning streak.

NCAA

On Monday, Washington State fired football coach Nick Rolovich and four of his assistants for refusing a state mandate that all employees get vaccinated against COVID-19. He is the first major college coach to lose his job because of vaccination status. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, a Democrat, had set a deadline of Monday for thousands of state employees, including the Cougars’ coach, to be vaccinated. Instead, according to Washington State athletic director Pat Chun, Rolovich applied for a religious exemption, denied Monday.

HIGH SCHOOL

Texas is poised to become the latest and most populous state to tighten restrictions on transgender athletes in public high school sports. On Sunday, state lawmakers approved a measure that requires transgender athletes to play on teams that align with the gender listed on their original birth certificate, not their current gender identity. The bill pushed by the Legislature’s Republican majority now goes to GOP Gov. Greg Abbott. They expect him to sign it into law.

Teams in the top 20 going into Week 9

5A DI

8 – Longview

5A DII

2 – Lovejoy, 5 – Ennis, 8 – Texas High, 17 – Royse City

4A DI

1 – Melissa, 3 – Argyle, 7 – Kilgore, 10 – Kaufman, 12 – Palestine, 13 – Paris, 18 – TY Chapel Hill, 19 – Lindale

4A DII

1 Carthage, 3 – Gilmer, 8 – Van, 14 – Sunnyvale, 16 – Liberty Eylau

3A DI

2 – Mt Vernon, 9 – Pottsboro, 14 – Gladewater, 16 – Tatum, 20 – Winnsboro

3A DII

2 – Gunter, 3 – Waskom, 4 – West Rusk, 10 – Daingerfield, 16 – Harmony, 18 – Paul Pewitt, 19 – Bells, 20 – DeKalb

2A DI

1 – Timpson, 10 – Beckville, 15 – Cooper

2A DII

20 – Tenaha